Match hero McDaniel is 'golden catch' for Philippine football, says coach
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 25, 2021 | 1:46pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Match hero McDaniel is 'golden catch' for Philippine football, says coach
Chandler McDaniel (8) scored the game-winner against Hong Kong in the final game of the Philippine women's football team in the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team head coach Marlon Maro had nothing but praise for match hero Chandler McDaniel after her late game-winner against Hong Kong in the 2022 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers set in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



McDaniel, who was handpicked by Maro in recent tryouts held in the US, scored in the 87th minute Friday to lead the Philippines to a 2-1 win, in just her second cap for the Filipina booters.





"She's a golden catch for Philippine football," Maro told Philippine media after the win against Hong Kong.



"She's a player that can score at any given moment, in any situation in the game. We're very fortunate to have [her] in the team," he added.



McDaniel, who played in college for the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Milwaukee Panthers, was injected into the Starting XI in both matches in the qualifiers despite being new to the team.



And the national team tactician knew it was only a matter of time that the Filipino-American would find the back of the net.



"I knew that she will score today, I was looking forward to it because I know her ability," said Maro.



"She's really a clinical finisher so I'm happy that she was able to contribute on her debut on the women's national team," he added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

