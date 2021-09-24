After US Open, Fernandez tests skills at Indian Wells

MANILA, Philippines — Leylah Fernandez is returning to the tennis courts after the US Open with a stint in the 2021 BNP Paribas Open set to unfurl October 4.

Fernandez will see action in the tournament known as the Indian Wells Masters, her first since her Cinderella run to the finals in the last Grand Slam of the year.

Fernandez, who zoomed to WTA No. 28 after New York, will face a field of opponents similar to the US Open.

The tennister out of Canada, who has Filipino and Ecuadorian roots, will go up against the likes of World No. 1 Ash Barty, World No. 3 Karolina Pliskova and Coco Gauff.

Also in the fold are Aryna Sabalenka, Angelique Kerber and Elina Svitolina, whom Fernandez all beat in the US Open.

Olympic world champion Belinda Bencic, fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu and US Open semifinalist Maria Sakkari will also be in the tournament.

Out of the competition is Naomi Osaka, who is taking an indefinite break from tennis following her third round US Open loss to Fernandez.

US Open champ Emma Raducanu is expected to join the tournament but is not yet included in the official list of WTA participants.