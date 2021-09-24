Filipina booters eye win vs Hong Kong in Women's Asian Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team will target no less than three points against Hong Kong in their final game of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Friday.

After their heart-stopping 2-1 comeback victory over Nepal in their first game last Saturday, a draw against the Hong Kong booters would be enough for the Philippines to win its group and qualify for the Women's Asian Cup.

But the Filipina booters will go all out to take a win and not go on the defensive to simply take a point with a draw.

"The three points, syempre," PNWFT veteran Camille Rodriguez said in an episode of Grow Her Game Thursday.

"I think even before entering the tournament the mindset has always been to win the full six points for this tournament," she said.

Hong Kong and Nepal settled for a draw in their own match-up, which meant that the Philippines only needs to not lose to Hong Kong, and not necessarily win the match.

Rodriguez said the team wants to push themselves in spite of the favorable situation, though, with their minds set on winning all the matches in Tashkent.

"Regardless of the other team standings and all, we're really here to bring the six points home," said Rodriguez.

"That's the mindset that we're all gonna be bringing to the next game, to win that match, to execute our plays well and to score the goals," she added.

The Philippines kicks off against Hong Kong at 6 p.m., Manila time, at JAR Stadium.