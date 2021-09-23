








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Isabela, Pasig stun foes in PCAP
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 23, 2021 | 12:57pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Isabela, Pasig stun foes in PCAP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – From ninth to seventh to fifth, the Isabela Knight Raiders have been climbing the tables with every conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.



They are this conference’s Antipolo Cobras; meaning a team from the lower tier of the standings making significant gains. 



Isabela took down skidding Caloocan, 11-10, then outplayed Cagayan, 13.5-7.5, in the nightcap.



Although Isabela struggled to take points in Boards 1 and 2 with IM Angelo Young and NM Gerardo Cabellon mostly bested by Caloocan’s IM Paulo Bersamina and IM Jem Garcia, they made up for the deficit by ruling the lady, senior and homegrown boards. 



They were edged by the LoadManna Knights, 4-3, in rapid play, but came alive in rapid chess, 8-6, to earn the victory.



Pasig, on the other hand, dropped the Manila Indios Bravos in the first game of the Wednesday doubleheader, 15-6, with key points coming from Roland Salvador, Sherily Cua, GM Darwin Laylo, Eric Labog Jr. and Kevin Arquero.



The King Pirates made it a double victory with a win over the Olongapo Rainbow Team 7, 17-4.



The two triumphs by Pasig and Isabela placed them at third and fifth respectively in the Northern Division standings.



Caloocan, a powerhouse squad in both the first and second conferences, find themselves shockingly at the bottom of the north table with a 1-4 record.



The San Juan Predators also chalked up two wins to remain atop the north with 5-0 slate, and are one of three remaining unbeaten teams in PCAP. The other two are the Iloilo Kisela Knights and the Negros Kingsmen, who tote a 5-0 and 4-0 record, respectively. 



Only the top eight teams in the division will advance to the second round where they will be joined by eight guest squads where they will engage in a single round robin affair for the right to go to the playoffs.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic medalists Marcial, Diaz give back through community pantry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic medalists Marcial, Diaz give back through community pantry


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Together with Chooks-to-Go and members of the Philippine Air Force, Marcial and Diaz set up the pantry in Bagumbayan where...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Osaka withdraws from Indian Wells
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Osaka withdraws from Indian Wells


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from next month's rescheduled ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament in California,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CJ Perez seeks consistency for Beermen heading to playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CJ Perez seeks consistency for Beermen heading to playoffs


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though good enough to clinch a spot in the best-of-three quarterfinals, game-to-game stability has been elusive.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Tragedy won’t deter Barredo
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
This year, the Philippines participated in its eighth Paralympics in Tokyo and would’ve been represented by six athletes in powerlifting, taekwondo, athletics and swimming.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No Hidilyn Diaz in Asian indoor and martial arts tiff after weightlifting gets boot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No Hidilyn Diaz in Asian indoor and martial arts tiff after weightlifting gets boot


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will try to surpass, if not duplicate, its two-gold medal performance in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacio seeks out to end Saruta rivalry with trilogy bout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacio seeks out to end Saruta rivalry with trilogy bout


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Though he could've gotten any other opponent as the challenger to his ONE Strawweight World Championship, Pacio preferred...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After DOTA2, Netflix set to release League of Legends animated series
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After DOTA2, Netflix set to release League of Legends animated series


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Considered an origin story, the series will focus on two iconic characters from the League of Legends game, sisters Jinx and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Real racing action is back with GITI-Formula V1 Race Challenge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Real racing action is back with GITI-Formula V1 Race Challenge


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
GITI-Formula V1 Race Challenge’s race dates will start on September 25 and 26 for Round 1 and December 4 and 5 for Round...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Murray into first ATP quarterfinal in two years
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Murray into first ATP quarterfinal in two years


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former World No. 1 Andy Murray reached his first ATP quarterfinal in two years on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) with a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bolts nail second spot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bolts nail second spot


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Meralco sealed its highest seeding in the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs as it clinched second spot with a 104-101 victory over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with