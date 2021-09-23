Isabela, Pasig stun foes in PCAP

MANILA, Philippines – From ninth to seventh to fifth, the Isabela Knight Raiders have been climbing the tables with every conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

They are this conference’s Antipolo Cobras; meaning a team from the lower tier of the standings making significant gains.

Isabela took down skidding Caloocan, 11-10, then outplayed Cagayan, 13.5-7.5, in the nightcap.

Although Isabela struggled to take points in Boards 1 and 2 with IM Angelo Young and NM Gerardo Cabellon mostly bested by Caloocan’s IM Paulo Bersamina and IM Jem Garcia, they made up for the deficit by ruling the lady, senior and homegrown boards.

They were edged by the LoadManna Knights, 4-3, in rapid play, but came alive in rapid chess, 8-6, to earn the victory.

Pasig, on the other hand, dropped the Manila Indios Bravos in the first game of the Wednesday doubleheader, 15-6, with key points coming from Roland Salvador, Sherily Cua, GM Darwin Laylo, Eric Labog Jr. and Kevin Arquero.

The King Pirates made it a double victory with a win over the Olongapo Rainbow Team 7, 17-4.

The two triumphs by Pasig and Isabela placed them at third and fifth respectively in the Northern Division standings.

Caloocan, a powerhouse squad in both the first and second conferences, find themselves shockingly at the bottom of the north table with a 1-4 record.

The San Juan Predators also chalked up two wins to remain atop the north with 5-0 slate, and are one of three remaining unbeaten teams in PCAP. The other two are the Iloilo Kisela Knights and the Negros Kingsmen, who tote a 5-0 and 4-0 record, respectively.

Only the top eight teams in the division will advance to the second round where they will be joined by eight guest squads where they will engage in a single round robin affair for the right to go to the playoffs.