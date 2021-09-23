








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
After DOTA2, Netflix set to release League of Legends animated series
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 23, 2021 | 10:52am

                           

                        

                                                                        
After DOTA2, Netflix set to release League of Legends animated series
After DOTA2: Dragon's Blood, Netflix is once again delving into bringing esports titles to the small screen with League of Legends' Arcane
Netflix
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Netflix is once again bringing a favorite esports title to the small screen with a new animated series.



Based on Riot Games' League of Legends franchise, the streaming giant will bring in "Arcane".



Considered an origin story, the series will focus on two iconic characters from the League of Legends game, sisters Jinx and Vi voiced by Star Trek prodigy star Ella Purnell and Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld.









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Arcane (@arcaneshow)








The story will be set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun.



The series was first announced back in 2019 during Riot Games' tenth anniversary and was slated to premiere in 2020. But production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The global debut of Arcane's trailer is set to be unveiled on September 26 during Netflix's TUDUM, the subscription platform's first global fan event.



Character posters, including those of Jinx and Vi, have already been released in anticipation of the series.



Last year, Netflix brought to the animated world Valve's DOTA2 with DOTA: Dragon's Blood.



The series was well received with a 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 8/10 in IMDB. — With reports from Luisa Morales


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

