CJ Perez seeks consistency for Beermen heading to playoffs

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup has had its up and downs.

Despite having a formidable lineup led by a fit-again six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and newcomer CJ Perez, the erstwhile Philippine Cup powerhouse find themselves in the midfield with a 7-4 record to end the elimination round.

Though good enough to clinch a spot in the best-of-three quarterfinals, game-to-game stability has been elusive.

Perez, who is set to make his PBA playoffs debut in his third year in the league, hopes the team can figure it all out once the postseason begins.

"I think kailangan namin maging consistent from first to fourth quarter," said Perez after their 101-100 escape act against the Alaska Aces on Wednesday.

"Yun lang [ang kailangan], maging consistent yung effort na ibibigay namin," he added.

The LPU Pirates product also said that he would like to see the same effort from the starters and those coming off the bench.

Perez said that so far, the second unit where he is also part, is still lacking the discipline to build on what the starting lineup has done.

"Pag natapos yung first group, yung second group naglalapse so yun yung kailangan namin maimprove," said Perez.

He's confident that they'll figure it out in time to continue their redemption run, though.

"Tiwala naman ako sa mga teammates ko na gaganda yung laro namin and magtutulungan kami for sure," said Perez.

The PBA Philippine Cup wraps up its elimination round Thursday, September 23. No schedule has been released for the postseason as of press time.