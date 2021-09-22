Veteran sports official Moying Martelino passes away

MANILA, Philippines – Sports executive par excellence Maurico “Moying” Martelino passed away Wednesday due to natural causes.

He was 86.

Martelino left a big and lasting mark as one of the country’s top sports officials after serving as secretary-general of the Asian Basketball Confederation (ABC), the Philippine Bowling Congress (PBC) and the Basketball Association of the Philippines (BAP), the predecessor to the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Interestingly, he was also a senior consultant at SBP, which honored him in February this year.

He was also the chairman of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).