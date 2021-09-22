








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Veteran sports official Moying Martelino passes away
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 22, 2021 | 6:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Veteran sports official Moying Martelino passes away
Moying Martelino
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Sports executive par excellence Maurico “Moying” Martelino passed away Wednesday due to natural causes.



He was 86.



Martelino left a big and lasting mark as one of the country’s top sports officials after serving as secretary-general of the Asian Basketball Confederation (ABC), the Philippine Bowling Congress (PBC) and the Basketball Association of the Philippines (BAP), the predecessor to the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas (SBP).



Interestingly, he was also a senior consultant at SBP, which honored him in February this year.



He was also the chairman of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MOYING MARTELINO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 No Hidilyn Diaz in Asian indoor and martial arts tiff after weightlifting gets boot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No Hidilyn Diaz in Asian indoor and martial arts tiff after weightlifting gets boot


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will try to surpass, if not duplicate, its two-gold medal performance in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nets say 'positive' contract talks with Harden, Irving
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nets say 'positive' contract talks with Harden, Irving


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Brooklyn Nets have had "positive" contract extension talks with James Harden and Kyrie Irving as the team aims to build...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why the Sixers should be wary of letting Ben Simmons go
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why the Sixers should be wary of letting Ben Simmons go


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ben Simmons has asked out of the Philadelphia 76ers in what has become a highly toxic situation.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Plant, Alvarez trade punches ahead of November showdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Plant, Alvarez trade punches ahead of November showdown


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and rival Caleb Plant came to blows on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as a press conference to hype...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frank, Celestino out to catch Winter Olympics bus in Germany tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frank, Celestino out to catch Winter Olympics bus in Germany tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the final qualifying event for the Winter Games, Frank and Celestino will try to grab one of the six and seven Olympic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Veteran sports official Moying Martelino passes away
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Veteran sports official Moying Martelino passes away


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Sports executive par excellence Maurico “Moying” Martelino passed away Wednesday due to natural causes.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No pressure, expectations for Gilas women in FIBA Asia Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No pressure, expectations for Gilas women in FIBA Asia Cup


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
With just two weeks of preparations under their belt, head coach Patrick Aquino keeps his projections tempered.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biado wants to inspire young Filipino cue artists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biado wants to inspire young Filipino cue artists


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Having ended the Philippines’ 27-year drought in ruling the prestigious tournament, Biado wants his journey to push...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US Open champ Biado grateful to QC Mayor Belmonte for backing billiards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Open champ Biado grateful to QC Mayor Belmonte for backing billiards


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Newly crowned US Open Pool Champion Carlo Biado expressed gratitude to supporters of billiards in the country despite challenges...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Camarines-Iloilo, Laguna-Caloocan in PCAP Wednesday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Camarines-Iloilo, Laguna-Caloocan in PCAP Wednesday


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Camarines Soaring Eagles hope to take a huge step in their pursuit of a championship when they battle with the Iloilo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with