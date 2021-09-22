








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Why the Sixers should be wary of letting Ben Simmons go
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 22, 2021 | 4:22pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Why the Sixers should be wary of letting Ben Simmons go
Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks during the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks during Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Wells Fargo Center on June 20, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images North America via AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Ben Simmons has asked out of the Philadelphia 76ers in what has become a highly toxic situation. It has been reported that Sixers have been shopping Simmons around but the takers aren’t offering much. 



Simmons said he is willing to sit out the season although that will hurt him financially. However, it is entirely possible that the frayed relationship could be repaired.



This isn’t the worst or most toxic moment in the NBA. 



To name just three, there was Scottie Pippen’s poor relationship with the Chicago Bulls’ front office and the coaching staff at one point that he was nearly traded thrice.



Perhaps on a bigger level, there was the feud between Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant that included the Los Angeles Lakers organization being tabloid fodder for so many years. Simmons’ problems have nothing on that. Phil Jackson even wrote a book and took shots at Bryant.



And the last example was LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, in which James made “The Decision” to leave the Cavaliers and join the Miami Heat. There were public burnings of jerseys and team ownership took shots at James. But he did come back and mend those fences.



It should be noted that after the feuds were repaired, those players and their teams went on to win championships after. Most notably James and the Cavs where they won the NBA title in 2016.



Which is why this problem between the Sixers and Simmons can be fixed.



The Sixers have to look at their history to see that every time they let go of a star, the team suffered.



To wit, there was Wilt Chamberlain (traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1968), Moses Malone (traded to the Washington Bullets in 1986), Charles Barkley *traded to the Phoenix Suns in 1992), and Allen Iverson (traded to the Denver Nuggets in 2007).



Save for Chamberlain and Malone, Philadelphia was embroiled with disputes with Barkley and Iverson and had to be traded.



Chamberlain led the Lakers to two championships. 



Malone, in his first year with Washington, helped improve the team win total by three matches with a 42-40 record. They made it back once more to the playoffs but they were bounced in the first round by the Detroit Pistons. The next year, the Bullets were once more ousted by Detroit also in the opening round.



Philadelphia had a good record in the first year of Malone’s trade to Washington but they too were sent packing in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks.



In Barkley’s first year with Phoenix, he won the Most Valuable Players Award and led the Suns to the NBA finals where they unfortunately lost to the three-peat seeking Chicago Bulls.



After Iverson was traded to Denver, the Sixers did actually play better than in the former’s last season. They improved their win total and went to the playoffs, although they lost to Detroit in the first round. Iverson’s Nuggets also lost to the Lakers in the first round.



Two seasons after, the Sixers regressed and finished with only 27 wins.



Time will tell how this scenario plays out for the 76ers and Simmons.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Plant, Alvarez trade punches ahead of November showdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Plant, Alvarez trade punches ahead of November showdown


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and rival Caleb Plant came to blows on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as a press conference to hype...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nets say 'positive' contract talks with Harden, Irving
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nets say 'positive' contract talks with Harden, Irving


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Brooklyn Nets have had "positive" contract extension talks with James Harden and Kyrie Irving as the team aims to build...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No Hidilyn Diaz in Asian indoor and martial arts tiff after weightlifting gets boot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No Hidilyn Diaz in Asian indoor and martial arts tiff after weightlifting gets boot


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will try to surpass, if not duplicate, its two-gold medal performance in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frank, Celestino out to catch Winter Olympics bus in Germany tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frank, Celestino out to catch Winter Olympics bus in Germany tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the final qualifying event for the Winter Games, Frank and Celestino will try to grab one of the six and seven Olympic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US Open champ Biado grateful to QC Mayor Belmonte for backing billiards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Open champ Biado grateful to QC Mayor Belmonte for backing billiards


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Newly crowned US Open Pool Champion Carlo Biado expressed gratitude to supporters of billiards in the country despite challenges...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Why the Sixers should be wary of letting Ben Simmons go
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why the Sixers should be wary of letting Ben Simmons go


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Ben Simmons has asked out of the Philadelphia 76ers in what has become a highly toxic situation.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No pressure, expectations for Gilas women in FIBA Asia Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No pressure, expectations for Gilas women in FIBA Asia Cup


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
With just two weeks of preparations under their belt, head coach Patrick Aquino keeps his projections tempered.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biado wants to inspire young Filipino cue artists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biado wants to inspire young Filipino cue artists


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Having ended the Philippines’ 27-year drought in ruling the prestigious tournament, Biado wants his journey to push...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Camarines-Iloilo, Laguna-Caloocan in PCAP Wednesday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Camarines-Iloilo, Laguna-Caloocan in PCAP Wednesday


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Camarines Soaring Eagles hope to take a huge step in their pursuit of a championship when they battle with the Iloilo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Racing ace Bustamante hauls honors in Golden Wheel Awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Racing ace Bustamante hauls honors in Golden Wheel Awards


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The awards recognized Bustamante's achievements during the 2019 and 2020 karting season after the event was cancelled last...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with