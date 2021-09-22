Biado wants to inspire young Filipino cue artists

MANILA, Philippines – 2021 US Open Pool Champion Carlo Biado hopes his historic feat will serve as an inspiration for aspiring billiards players in the Philippines.

Having ended the Philippines’ 27-year drought in ruling the prestigious tournament, Biado wants his journey to push the younger generation.

"Magandang halimbawa ito para sa mga katulad kong bilyarista na nangangarap na gumaling, at lumaban sa iba't ibang bansa," said Biado during the online forum of the Philippine Sportswriters Association on Tuesday.

"Maganda itong pagkapanalo ko at nainspire ko sila," he added.

Biado mounted a sterling comeback against Singapore's Aloysius Yapp in the US Open Pool Championship final last Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) to become the first Filipino since Efren "Bata" Reyes to win the title.

Reaching the heights that he did, Biado shows the rewards of hard work in the sport that hopefully motivates the next generation of cue artists.

"Yung mga gustong gumaling katulad ko magensayo lang at darating din yung time na pagkagusto nilang manalo sa laban, basta maging masipag at matyaga lang tayo," said Biado.

"Samahan din natin ng dasal," he added.

Biado was one of two Filipinos who made deep runs in the tournament.

Dennis Orcollo made it to the semifinals but fell to Yapp, 11-6, which prevented an all-Filipino title clash.