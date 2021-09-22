








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Biado wants to inspire young Filipino cue artists
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 22, 2021 | 1:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Biado wants to inspire young Filipino cue artists
Carlo Biado
TWITTER  /  Matchroom Pool
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – 2021 US Open Pool Champion Carlo Biado hopes his historic feat will serve as an inspiration for aspiring billiards players in the Philippines.



Having ended the Philippines’ 27-year drought in ruling the prestigious tournament, Biado wants his journey to push the younger generation.





"Magandang halimbawa ito para sa mga katulad kong bilyarista na nangangarap na gumaling, at lumaban sa iba't ibang bansa," said Biado during the online forum of the Philippine Sportswriters Association on Tuesday.



"Maganda itong pagkapanalo ko at nainspire ko sila," he added.



Biado mounted a sterling comeback against Singapore's Aloysius Yapp in the US Open Pool Championship final last Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) to become the first Filipino since Efren "Bata" Reyes to win the title.



Reaching the heights that he did, Biado shows the rewards of hard work in the sport that hopefully motivates the next generation of cue artists.



"Yung mga gustong gumaling katulad ko magensayo lang at darating din yung time na pagkagusto nilang manalo sa laban, basta maging masipag at matyaga lang tayo," said Biado.



"Samahan din natin ng dasal," he added.



Biado was one of two Filipinos who made deep runs in the tournament.



Dennis Orcollo made it to the semifinals but fell to Yapp, 11-6, which prevented an all-Filipino title clash.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BILLIARDS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Plant, Alvarez trade punches ahead of November showdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Plant, Alvarez trade punches ahead of November showdown


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and rival Caleb Plant came to blows on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as a press conference to hype...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nets say 'positive' contract talks with Harden, Irving
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nets say 'positive' contract talks with Harden, Irving


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Brooklyn Nets have had "positive" contract extension talks with James Harden and Kyrie Irving as the team aims to build...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frank, Celestino out to catch Winter Olympics bus in Germany tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frank, Celestino out to catch Winter Olympics bus in Germany tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the final qualifying event for the Winter Games, Frank and Celestino will try to grab one of the six and seven Olympic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Camarines-Iloilo, Laguna-Caloocan in PCAP Wednesday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Camarines-Iloilo, Laguna-Caloocan in PCAP Wednesday


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Camarines Soaring Eagles hope to take a huge step in their pursuit of a championship when they battle with the Iloilo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Racing ace Bustamante hauls honors in Golden Wheel Awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Racing ace Bustamante hauls honors in Golden Wheel Awards


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The awards recognized Bustamante's achievements during the 2019 and 2020 karting season after the event was cancelled last...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 No pressure, expectations for Gilas women in FIBA Asia Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No pressure, expectations for Gilas women in FIBA Asia Cup


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 27 minutes ago                              


                                                            
With just two weeks of preparations under their belt, head coach Patrick Aquino keeps his projections tempered.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US Open champ Biado grateful to QC Mayor Belmonte for backing billiards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Open champ Biado grateful to QC Mayor Belmonte for backing billiards


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Newly crowned US Open Pool Champion Carlo Biado expressed gratitude to supporters of billiards in the country despite challenges...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women fly to Jordan for FIBA Asia Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women fly to Jordan for FIBA Asia Cup


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Filipina ballers left the country Tuesday evening after breaking their training camp in Batangas.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco eyes playoff perks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco eyes playoff perks


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Meralco guns for the No. 2 seeding and the last available win-once incentive in the playoffs when it battles NLEX in the 46th...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala slips to No. 3 as junior
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala slips to No. 3 as junior


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala slid to third spot in the most recent International Tennis Federation (ITF) world junior rankings a week after falling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with