Racing ace Bustamante hauls honors in Golden Wheel Awards

16-year-old racer Bianca Bustamante took home six trophies from the Golden Wheel Awards held Saturday at the Clark International Circuit

MANILA, Philippines — The recognition continues to pour in for teen racing star Bianca Bustamante after raking in multiple accolades at the Golden Wheel Awards last weekend at Clark International Circuit.

The 16-year-old, set to represent the Philippines and Asia as one of the drivers in the FIA Girls on Track-Rising Stars Shootout, took home a total of six trophies from the motosport awarding body.

The awards recognized Bustamante's achievements during the 2019 and 2020 karting season after the event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five of Bustamante's awards were for her 2019 campaign, including National Senior Karter of the Year, International Junior Karter of the Year, ROK Karter of the Year, ROK GP Senior Overall Champion, and the X30 Senior Overall 1st Runner Up.

Bustamante also won the X30 Senior Overall Champion award for the shortened season in 2020.

After hauling the awards, the Filipina teen is set to take the next step in her career which begins in October with the Girls on Track shootout.

"I want to thank the Golden Wheel Award Foundation for their support and everyone who has stood by me in this journey. This award marks my final year in karting, I am excited for the next step in my career," said Bustamante.

The Girls on Track-Rising Stars Scholarship shootout will be staking a spot in the Ferrari Driver Academy, a program that has produced a number of Formula One talents like Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Haas' Mick Schumacher.