Adiwang not looking past Chinese foe in ONE Singapore card

MANILA, Philippines – Is Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang counting his chickens before they hatch?

Adiwang is scheduled to battle Hexigetu Hexi of China in one of the undercards of the ONE: Revolution set at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Friday, but his mind is already focused on facing off with either strawweight contenders Jarred Brooks or Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

“We’re both rising to the top, and I have no doubt our paths will cross sooner or later. I’m praying we can meet in the near future and settle the matter in the Circle,” said Adiwang, referring to Brooks, whom he was scheduled to fight early this year until the latter had been sidelined due to COVID-19.

“That (Jitmuangnon) fight is still on my radar. I would never call anyone out without the intention of fully pushing through with it. I said that because I wanted the fight to happen,” he said.

Adiwang owns a better record of 12-3 (win-loss) against Hexigetu’s 9-4 but the former knows it would be folly to take the latter for granted.

“But right now, I’m focused on Hexigetu alone. He’s the one in front of me, and I can’t look past him,” said Adiwang.

Adiwang is one of the three Filipinos seeing action in ONE: Revolution with the other two being reigning strawweight champion Joshua Pacio against Japanese Yosuke Saruta and featherweight Roel Rosauro against American James Yang.