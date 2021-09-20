Philippine sports needs at least P1.3B for SEAG, other international tiffs

Athletes and officials from the Philippines march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan province, north of Manila on November 30, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines – The country will need a budget of P1.3 billion to around P2 billion to bankroll its campaign in several international events, including the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games and Hangzhou Games next year.

“We have agreed with POC (Philippine Olympic Committee) while in Tokyo and during our visit in Congress lately that we have to duplicate the P1.3 billion or increase to P2 billion for us to have a chance of doing great next year,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said the need to increase is brought about by its busy 2022 calendar that also included the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Bangkok and Chonburi and the 2023 Phnom Penh SEA Games, which will be held in February of that year.

It will also serve as part of the country’s preparation towards the 2024 Paris Games where they hope to match, if not surpass, the country’s medal haul of a gold by weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, a silver each by boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalm and a bronze by another pug Eumir Marcial.

POC president Abraham Tolentino is confident Congress will be more sympathetic of the national team this time following the country’s historic performance in the quadrennial event.

“Palagay ko dapat dagdagan kasi bakbakan ulet next year,” said the congressman from Tagaytay.

The PSC has spent P2 billion to finance the country’s Tokyo Games campaign resulting to a breakthrough year.

And the same amount would be needed if the country wants to replicate its Tokyo Games effort in the 2024 Paris edition.