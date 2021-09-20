








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Philippine sports needs at least P1.3B for SEAG, other international tiffs
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 20, 2021 | 3:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippine sports needs at least P1.3B for SEAG, other international tiffs
Athletes and officials from the Philippines march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan province, north of Manila on November 30, 2019.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The country will need a budget of P1.3 billion to around P2 billion to bankroll its campaign in several international events, including the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games and Hangzhou Games next year.



“We have agreed with POC (Philippine Olympic Committee) while in Tokyo and during our visit in Congress lately that we have to duplicate the P1.3 billion or increase to P2 billion for us to have a chance of doing great next year,” said Ramirez.



Ramirez said the need to increase is brought about by its busy 2022 calendar that also included the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Bangkok and Chonburi and the 2023 Phnom Penh SEA Games, which will be held in February of that year.



It will also serve as part of the country’s preparation towards the 2024 Paris Games where they hope to match, if not surpass, the country’s medal haul of a gold by weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, a silver each by boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalm and a bronze by another pug Eumir Marcial.



POC president Abraham Tolentino is confident Congress will be more sympathetic of the national team this time following the country’s historic performance in the quadrennial event.



“Palagay ko dapat dagdagan kasi bakbakan ulet next year,” said the congressman from Tagaytay.



The PSC has spent P2 billion to finance the country’s Tokyo Games campaign resulting to a breakthrough year.



And the same amount would be needed if the country wants to replicate its Tokyo Games effort in the 2024 Paris edition.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      POC
                                                      PSC
                                                      SEA GAMES
                                                      SPORTS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The basketball exodus
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 September 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Today, the basketball gods of the Philippines are meeting to discuss the exodus of some of the strongest young players from the country to Japan’s B. League.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Brady throws five TDs as Buccaneers rout Falcons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Brady throws five TDs as Buccaneers rout Falcons


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tom Brady tossed five touchdown passes Sunday (Monday, Manila time) and Mike Edwards returned two fourth quarter interceptions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 South Korea's Ko wins weather-hit Portland Classic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
South Korea's Ko wins weather-hit Portland Classic


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
World No. 2 Ko Jin-Young capped a 69 with a curling birdie putt on the 18th hole to capture the Portland Classic, which was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Slaughter stands tall as Northport outlasts Rain or Shine in OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Slaughter stands tall as Northport outlasts Rain or Shine in OT


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Slaughter, fully-utilized this time after his criticized endgame benching in their 89-90 heartbreaker to Magnolia Friday,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pele 'punching the air' and getting 'better every day'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pele 'punching the air' and getting 'better every day'


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Brazilian football legend Pele said Sunday (Monday, Manila time) he is "punching the air" to celebrate "every better day"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine sports needs at least P1.3B for SEAG, other international tiffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine sports needs at least P1.3B for SEAG, other international tiffs


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The country will need a budget of P1.3 billion to around P2 billion to bankroll its campaign in several international events,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AcadArena opens esports scholarship applications
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AcadArena opens esports scholarship applications


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country's premiere campus esports program, AcadArena, is now accepting applications for their scholarship programs.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tabuena surges ahead in Idaho Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tabuena surges ahead in Idaho Open


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miguel Tabuena carded a seven-under 63 in a follow-up to a five-under to surge ahead with a five-stroke lead over Brad Marek...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Annis, Wilson deliver as Malditas trip Nepal XI
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Annis, Wilson deliver as Malditas trip Nepal XI


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Malditas pulled off a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over Nepal to open its AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Sytin gets appointment as PATAFA sec-gen
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 September 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
From volleyball, Rommel Sytin is dipping his hands into athletics after he was appointed the new secretary-general of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with