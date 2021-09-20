AcadArena opens esports scholarship applications

Launched last September 2020, AcadArena, in partnership with Globe Telecom, opened the Globe-AcadArena Merit Esports Scholarship to all aspiring students from accredited student organizations under AcadArena's Alliance program.

MANILA, Philippines — The country's premiere campus esports program, AcadArena, is now accepting applications for their scholarship programs.

Besides the Globe-AcadArena Merit Esports Scholarship for Competitive Merit and Leadership Merit and the Globe-AcadArena Good Game Grant (G3)-Family, which were awarded at the AcadArena awards last February, AcadArena is introducing four new scholarships awarded every month.

The Globe-AcadArena Good Game Grants will now be awarded monthly. Besides the Family category, it will now also have a Study category focusing on helping student gamers with the completion of their research. The Globe-AcadArena Good Game Grant (G3)-Study will give one student-gamer a funding of up to Php10,000 for their research or thesis needs per month.

Also in partnership with Globe is the AcadArena Women in Esports (AWE), which awards Php15,000 of tuition coverage to two female student gamers per month, paving the way for future women gamers.

AcadArena has also partnered with Logitech to help struggling students-gamers keep up with the new normal. The Gear Aid powered by Logitech G is a monthly grant that will award three students with the latest equipment for both their academic and gaming career. Successful applicants will receive G512 Keyboard, G502 Mouse, and G431 Headset.

Lastly, AcadArena has also launched their monthly grant with streaming platform Twitch. The Creator Grant powered by Twitch Student will award two students streamers Php15,000 to help with their content creator career.

For more information on each of the scholarships, visit AcadArena's website. Deadline for submission is on October 15.