








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Slaughter stands tall as Northport outlasts Rain or Shine in OT
                        

                           
Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
September 19, 2021 | 5:29pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Slaughter stands tall as Northport outlasts Rain or Shine in OT
Greg Slaughter (L)
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — With Greg Slaughter putting up a dominant performance, NorthPort bounced back with a crucial 91-88 overtime victory over Rain or Shine Saturday in the PBA Philippine Cup in Bacolor, Pampanga.



Slaughter, fully-utilized this time after his criticized endgame benching in their 89-90 heartbreaker to Magnolia Friday, banged in 25 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks as the Batang Pier fanned their quarterfinals hope at 5-5.



The seven-foot Slaughter scored what turned out to be the overtime-forcing bucket then swatted away Gabe Norwood’s potential game-tying three-point attempt in the last 2.5 seconds of extension to cap his heroics.



“Gregzilla” formed a 1-2 punch with Robert Bolick, who delivered 24 markers, six boards and seven assists. Skipper Sean Anthony had 10 rebounds and nine points, his last shot giving NorthPort a 90-86 cushion with 53.5 ticks left.



“We’re just a team that wants to win. A lot of frustration last time but everytime you lose, that makes you hungry next time. We just trusted one another and coach Pido (Jarencio) and we just pulled together and moved to the next one,” said Slaughter.



Jarencio took the blame for the tactical blunder of subbing Slaughter in the dying seconds of the Magnolia game, which backfired as Calvin Abueva scored the buzzer-beating layup.



“I was so apologetic to Greg and the rest of the team. We patched up things and focused on the work at hand,” said Jarencio, whose wards jumped to No. 6. 



“It was a total team effort. From Greg to Robert to the last man on the bench, they all played hard. We wanted to get on track again.”



ROS, which was hurt by James Yap’s three missed freethrows in the last 5.6 ticks of OT, finished the elims with a 6-5 record.



Meanwhile, in the aftermath of its shameful 19-game losing skid, Blackwater effected a coaching change and tapped Ariel Vanguardia in place of Nash Racela.



Vanguardia, the Bossing’s alternate governor, will make his coaching comeback after a previous stint with Phoenix.

 

The scores:



NorthPort 91 – Slaughter 25, Bolick 24, Anthony 9, Malonzo 8, Elorde 7, Lanete 6, Grey 4, Ferrer 4, Onwubere 3, Rike 1, Balanza 0, Doliguez 0.



Rain or Shine 88 – Ponferada 17, Belga 11, Yap 9, Santillan 9, Mocon 8, Borboran 8, Torres 8, Nambatac 6, Asistio 5, Norwood 3, Guinto 2, Caracut 2, Wong 0.



Quarterscores: 27-16, 42-37, 65-60, 80-80, 91-88.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramos: Ateneo still 'super strong' without me
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramos: Ateneo still 'super strong' without me


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
In no way knocking his own skills, Ramos believes that the three-peat defending champions still have what it takes to be the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Donaire calls out Casimero
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Let’s walk the talk and get it on. That’s basically the message that WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. has relayed to WBO titlist JohnRiel Casimero in trying to get a new contract signed for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Playoffs-bound TNT looking to 'stay sharp' during weeklong break
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Playoffs-bound TNT looking to 'stay sharp' during weeklong break


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
After finishing eliminations with a 10-1 slate, and currently riding a four game win streak, the team isn't letting its guard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Malditas' match hero vs Nepal Camille Wilson reveals she came off injury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Malditas' match hero vs Nepal Camille Wilson reveals she came off injury


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Making her first appearance in the national team since 2016, Wilson marked her return in the best way possible when she sank...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan, Iloilo post wins in PCAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan, Iloilo post wins in PCAP


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
San Juan squeaked past Manila, 11.5-9.5, in their first outing after which they bowled over Cagayan, 20.5-0.5. Iloilo crushed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Cebu Pacific gifts Philippine para athletes free flights
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cebu Pacific gifts Philippine para athletes free flights


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The flights, which commemorate Cebu Pacific's 25 years in service, can be shared to the para athletes' teams and support...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rain stalls Pagdanganan, Ardina bids at LPGA Portland Classic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rain stalls Pagdanganan, Ardina bids at LPGA Portland Classic


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pagdanganan and Ardina, currently joint-20th and joint-57th in the leaderboard, respectively, were forced off the course along...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carlo Biado mounts comeback to win US Open Pool Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carlo Biado mounts comeback to win US Open Pool Championship


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
After going down five points, 3-8 early against the Singaporean cue artist, Biado won the last ten racks in a row to win the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco sustains power
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco sustains power


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Meralco overcame a power outage in the second half to seal a record-setting 104-97 disposal of winless Blackwater and firm...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dwight not closing door on PBA stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dwight not closing door on PBA stint


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Prized guard Dwight Ramos is hoping he could still play in the PBA after his stint with the Toyama Grouses in the Japan B....

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with