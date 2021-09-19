








































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Cebu Pacific gifts Philippine para athletes free flights
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 19, 2021 | 4:44pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Cebu Pacific gifts Philippine para athletes free flights
The Philippine contingent in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics will be receiving free flights from Cebu Pacific
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine delegation in the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Paralympics will receive free flights from local airline Cebu Pacific.



All three athletes who were able to compete in the Games, Para swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino, as well as wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan, will receive 25 free flights from the airline.



The flights, which commemorate Cebu Pacific's 25 years in service, can be shared to the para athletes' teams and support systems.



"Our Paralympic delegation did their best and have proven that they deserve to fly. We recognize their efforts and are grateful to them for representing our country loud and proud – this is why we want them and their loved ones to enjoy free flights from us," said Candice Iyog, Vice President for Marketing & Customer Experience at Cebu Pacific.



The flights can be availed for any domestic and international short haul destination in the airline's network.



Curiously, another paralympian in Allain Ganapin will also be receiving the benefit.



Ganapin was unable to compete in Para Taekwondo after he caught COVID-19.



However, the two other delegates who missed out on their competition, discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda and powerlifter Achele Guion, are not included in Cebu Pacific's benificiaries.



As of posting, Philstar.com has reached out to Cebu Pacific to comment on Ganapin's inclusion and Aceveda and Guion's exclusion from the incentive.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

