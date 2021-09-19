Malditas' match hero vs Nepal Camille Wilson reveals she came off injury

Camille Wilson (14) was coming off a hamstring injury when she scored the game-winning goal against Nepal on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Camille Wilson was the hero of the match for the Philippine women's national team against Nepal in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday at JAR Stadium.

Making her first appearance in the national team since 2016, Wilson marked her return in the best way possible when she sank the game-winning goal in added time to give the Philippines a 2-1 victory.

Related Stories Late goals propel Philippines past Nepal in Asian Cup qualifiers

Nearing the end of the match the @PilipinasWNFT trailed 1-0 and were close to losing their shot at qualifying for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.



But then the Malditas gave us a reminder why you should always play until the final whistle ???????????? pic.twitter.com/9LDtQU1iiO — Paolo del Rosario (@paodelrosario) September 18, 2021

But not everyone knew that 25-year-old was actually coming from injury, and that she wasn't able to prepare well in the team's training camp in Irvine, California.

"Back in training camp in California, I was out injured with a hamstring injury so [I] just kind of recovered and got back to fitness shape, got back to playing shape," said Wilson shortly after their win.

"Just coming back, it just felt amazing to be on the field again," she added.

Coming in as a sub in the second half, Wilson made arguably the biggest difference on the field.

She turned the Philippines' one point from a draw to a full three points with her goal.

And if there's any way to shake off rust from an injury layoff, scoring an all-important goal is certainly one of the best.

"Being able to score a goal, it's really an amazing feeling — especially a game winning goal," said Wilson.

Wilson's goal padded an equalizer scored by Tahnai Annis in the 90th minute after the Malditas were left trailing since the 9th minute mark in the first half.

The win was crucial to the Philippines' bid to qualify for the Women's Asian Cup set in India as they need to win their group — Group F with Nepal and Hong Kong — to qualify to the regional tournament.

Wilson and the rest of the women's team see action again on Friday, September 24 against Hong Kong.