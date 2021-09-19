








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
San Juan, Iloilo post wins in PCAP
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 19, 2021 | 12:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
San Juan, Iloilo post wins in PCAP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The protagonists of the recently concluded Wesley So Cup – the champion Iloilo Kisela Knights and the first runner-up San Juan Predators – both fashioned out similar wins in the September 18 double-header of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup.



San Juan squeaked past Manila, 11.5-9.5, in their first outing after which they bowled over Cagayan, 20.5-0.5.



Iloilo crushed Surigao, 18-3, but found rough sailing against Toledo, 11-10.



Manila scored well in the top two boards against San Juan with IM Ronald Dableo and IM John Marvin Miciano holding off GM Oliver Barbosa and IM Ronaldo Nolte, respectively.



However, the Predators got a huge lift from their lady player WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda, IM Ricky de Guzman (although he lost the blitz match against IM Cris Ramayrat), and homegrown players FM Arden Reyes, Narquingel Reyes, and Narciso Gumila.



San Juan took the blitz, 4.5-2.5, but were drawn 7-7, in rapid play.



In their second match, it was only Cagayan’s Don Tyrone Delos Santos who managed a measly 0.5 while the rest of his teammates were blanked in the shellacking.



Iloilo put up a 5-2 lead in blitz play then proceeded to send the Surigao Fianchetto Knights crashing back to Earth in rapid play, 13-1.



Surigao defeated the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors, who did very well in the last conference, in last Wednesday’s clash, 12-9.



In the Kisela Knights’ second match, they took the blitz competition, 4-3, and managed a 7-7 draw in rapid chess for the slim, 11-10 win.



San Juan is the only remaining team in the North Division that is without a loss (3-0) while Iloilo and Negros are both undefeated in the same number of matches although the former are ranked ahead by percentage points, 47.5-47.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bianca strikes back
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bianca strikes back


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bianca Pagdanganan bounced back with a two-under par 70 Friday to leapfrog into the Top 20 after two rounds of the Cambia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Donaire calls out Casimero
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Let’s walk the talk and get it on. That’s basically the message that WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. has relayed to WBO titlist JohnRiel Casimero in trying to get a new contract signed for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramos: Ateneo still 'super strong' without me
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramos: Ateneo still 'super strong' without me


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
In no way knocking his own skills, Ramos believes that the three-peat defending champions still have what it takes to be the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Orcollo, Biado in semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Orcollo, Biado in semis


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dennis Orcollo and Carlo Biado stayed in the hunt for the Philippines’ first triumph in 27 years at the US Open Pool...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Carlsen shines in Norway
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 September 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sunny Norway (Land of the Midnight Sun), which makes for sunny chess and Scandinavian interest in the royal game, is once more at its zenith.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Playoffs-bound TNT looking to 'stay sharp' during weeklong break
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Playoffs-bound TNT looking to 'stay sharp' during weeklong break


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
After finishing eliminations with a 10-1 slate, and currently riding a four game win streak, the team isn't letting its guard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rain stalls Pagdanganan, Ardina bids at LPGA Portland Classic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rain stalls Pagdanganan, Ardina bids at LPGA Portland Classic


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pagdanganan and Ardina, currently joint-20th and joint-57th in the leaderboard, respectively, were forced off the course along...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carlo Biado mounts comeback to win US Open Pool Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carlo Biado mounts comeback to win US Open Pool Championship


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
After going down five points, 3-8 early against the Singaporean cue artist, Biado won the last ten racks in a row to win the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco sustains power
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco sustains power


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Meralco overcame a power outage in the second half to seal a record-setting 104-97 disposal of winless Blackwater and firm...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dwight not closing door on PBA stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dwight not closing door on PBA stint


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Prized guard Dwight Ramos is hoping he could still play in the PBA after his stint with the Toyama Grouses in the Japan B....

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with