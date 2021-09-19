Playoffs-bound TNT looking to 'stay sharp' during weeklong break

The TNT Tropang Giga will have a weeklong break before the playoffs of the PBA Philippine Cup in Bacolor, Pampanga

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga will be enjoying a weeklong break before the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs, wrapping up their elimination round on Saturday with a 103-85 win over the Alaska Aces in Bacolor, Pampanga.

But the Tropang Giga will be cautious slipping, having a big target on their backs as the top seed and with a twice-to-beat edge.

After finishing eliminations with a 10-1 slate, and currently riding a four game win streak, the team isn't letting its guard down.

"We have to figure out how to stay sharp because I know we're going to have a pretty long break now," said TNT head coach Chot Reyes after the win on Saturday.

Though enjoying much success so far in the Philippine Cup, Reyes is preaching to his team that the job is far from over.

In fact, the veteran tactician only sees the campaign half done.

"It's only the first half of the season that's done. We've won what, eight, nine games?," said Reyes.

"And there's still the same amount of games that are ahead of us so in our minds," he added.

While the elimination round proved to be a dominant showing for the Tropang Giga, with only one loss to blemish their record, Reyes and the rest of his wards don't expect the playoffs to be the same.

Anything won't be coming easy for the league's hottest team at the moment, especially if they want to exit Bacolor with the Philippine Cup trophy.

"We now need to be prepared for a very very tough second half," said Reyes.

No schedule has been released yet for the playoffs as the final stretch of elimination round game days will still happen next week.

Now, TNT just have to play the waiting game.