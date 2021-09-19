








































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Carlo Biado mounts comeback to win US Open Pool Championship
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 19, 2021 | 9:51am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Carlo Biado mounts comeback to win US Open Pool Championship
Carlo Biado
Twitter  /  Matchroom Pool
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Carlo Biado mounted a tremendous comeback against Singapore's Aloysius Yapp to rule the US Open Pool Championship, 13-8, in the Final on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).



After going down five points, 3-8 early against the Singaporean cue artist, Biado won the last ten racks in a row to win the prestigious title and bagged $50,000 (around P2.5 million).



Biado became the first Filipino since Efren "Bata" Reyes to win the US Open. Reyes won the prestigious tournament in 1994.






Filipino-Canadian Alex Pagulayan won it in 2004 representing Canada.



Biado had a tough climb to the top as he was relegated to the losers' bracket. He, however, overcame two hill-hill matches during the knockout phase to keep himself alive.



Biado conquered Naoyuki Oi of Japan, 11-9.



Another Filipino, veteran Dennis Orcollo, earlier made it to the tournament's semifinals but absorbed a disappointing 11-6 loss to Yapp, who ended up facing Biado in the finals.



Orcollo had been on a seven-match win streak until he met and lost to Yapp, which prevented an all-Filipino finals showdown.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

