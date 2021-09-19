Carlo Biado mounts comeback to win US Open Pool Championship

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Carlo Biado mounted a tremendous comeback against Singapore's Aloysius Yapp to rule the US Open Pool Championship, 13-8, in the Final on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

After going down five points, 3-8 early against the Singaporean cue artist, Biado won the last ten racks in a row to win the prestigious title and bagged $50,000 (around P2.5 million).

Biado became the first Filipino since Efren "Bata" Reyes to win the US Open. Reyes won the prestigious tournament in 1994.

Carlo Biado joins the great Efren Bata Reyes as a Filipino representing US Open Champion

Filipino-Canadian Alex Pagulayan won it in 2004 representing Canada.

Biado had a tough climb to the top as he was relegated to the losers' bracket. He, however, overcame two hill-hill matches during the knockout phase to keep himself alive.

Biado conquered Naoyuki Oi of Japan, 11-9.

Another Filipino, veteran Dennis Orcollo, earlier made it to the tournament's semifinals but absorbed a disappointing 11-6 loss to Yapp, who ended up facing Biado in the finals.

Orcollo had been on a seven-match win streak until he met and lost to Yapp, which prevented an all-Filipino finals showdown.