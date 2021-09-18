Top-seeded Tropang Giga dominate Aces for 10th win

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga clinched their 10th victory of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday after a 103-85 drubbing of the Alaska Aces at the DHVSU Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

RR Pogoy led five TNT players in double-digit scoring with a game-high 18 points to clinch player of the game honors.

Poy Erram played supporting role to Pogoy with 17 points and eight rebounds.

The game saw TNT in control for most of the 48 miutes, save for the opening minutes of the first quarter.

At one point in the match, TNT was up by 20 points.

They thus finish the eliminations with only one loss in 11 outings.

Abu Tratter paced the Aces with 12 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

Alaska played their second game in a grueling back-to-back-to-back schedule.

The Aces, who currently hold a 3-5 record, culminate the tough schedule on Sunday when they face Terrafirma.