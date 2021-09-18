








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Top-seeded Tropang Giga dominate Aces for 10th win
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 18, 2021 | 6:46pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Top-seeded Tropang Giga dominate Aces for 10th win
RR Pogoy
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga clinched their 10th victory of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday after a 103-85 drubbing of the Alaska Aces at the DHVSU Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.



RR Pogoy led five TNT players in double-digit scoring with a game-high 18 points to clinch player of the game honors.





Poy Erram played supporting role to Pogoy with 17 points and eight rebounds.



The game saw TNT in control for most of the 48 miutes, save for the opening minutes of the first quarter.



At one point in the match, TNT was up by 20 points.



They thus finish the eliminations with only one loss in 11 outings.



Abu Tratter paced the Aces with 12 points and nine rebounds in the loss.



Alaska played their second game in a grueling back-to-back-to-back schedule.



The Aces, who currently hold a 3-5 record, culminate the tough schedule on Sunday when they face Terrafirma.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I really needed this badly': Obiena on setting new national, Asian records
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I really needed this badly': Obiena on setting new national, Asian records


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though it might not be that big of a deal to his supporters, Obiena couldn't undermine the effect the great results had on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CJ Perez looking forward to playoff basketball with San Miguel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CJ Perez looking forward to playoff basketball with San Miguel


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
With his new squad San Miguel, the 27-year-old will be heading to the postseason after missing out in his first two PBA seasons...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagdanganan recovers, barges into Top 20 in Portland Classic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagdanganan recovers, barges into Top 20 in Portland Classic


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pagdanganan fired off five birdies against three bogeys in Round 2 to finish in the green at 2-under par for the round and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BRAVE CF's Rolando Dy hopes to fight winner of Ayoub-Amir bout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BRAVE CF's Rolando Dy hopes to fight winner of Ayoub-Amir bout


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The goal is to get a massive win in his next bout and use it as a springboard to go all the way to the top.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-pro&rsquo;s daughter to play in Europe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-pro’s daughter to play in Europe


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
A strong tree produces strong fruit. Retired pro basketball player Chris Bade’s daughters are making waves in different...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palmera-Dy shines anew as Glutagence go 3-0 in WNBL
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palmera-Dy shines anew as Glutagence go 3-0 in WNBL


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
After a month of stoppage due to stricter quarantine measures in the country, the Philippines' first-ever professional women's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSC vows continued financial support for Obiena
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSC vows continued financial support for Obiena


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has renewed its commitment to Filipino pole-vault Olympian EJ Obiena as he sets his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blacklist International wary of perfect record in MPL PH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blacklist International wary of perfect record in MPL PH


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though happy with the result of the season so far, Blacklist International coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza and analyst...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan-Manila, Cordova-Camarines highlight PCAP Saturday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan-Manila, Cordova-Camarines highlight PCAP Saturday


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Both San Juan and Manila are coming off opening day wins against Caloocan and Laguna respectively while Cordova was stung...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magnolia, SMB notch vital wins
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magnolia, SMB notch vital wins


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Calvin Abueva drilled in the last-gasp winner as Magnolia overcame NorthPort in a wild finish, 90-89, to book a quarterfinal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with