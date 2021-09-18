








































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Palmera-Dy shines anew as Glutagence go 3-0 in WNBL
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 18, 2021 | 5:08pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Palmera-Dy shines anew as Glutagence go 3-0 in WNBL
Raiza Palmera-Dy (R)
WNBL
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Raiza Palmera-Dy flirted with a double-double to lead the Glutagence Glow Boosters to the wire-to-wire win over the Quezon Lady Spartan, 59-50, as the 2021 Pia Cayetano WNBL season resumed at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on Saturday.



After a month of stoppage due to stricter quarantine measures in the country, the Philippines' first-ever professional women's basketball league rolled on.



Palmera-Dy had 19 points, nine rebounds and two assists to pace the league-leading Glow Boosters.



Glutagence hit the ground running despite the long layoff and zoomed to a double-digit advantage at the end of the first quarter, 16-6.



They didn't relinquish the lead after that and ballooned their advantage to as big as 21 early in the fourth salvo.



Nicole Cancio played supporting role to Palmera-Dy for the Glow Boosters with eight points and four rebounds.



Meanwhile, Kristine Duran paced Quezon with 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.



WNBL action continues Sunday with the Spartans seeing action for the second game day in a row when they face the Pacific Water Queens at 11:15 a.m.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

