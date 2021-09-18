








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
San Juan-Manila, Cordova-Camarines highlight PCAP Saturday
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 18, 2021 | 11:26am

                           

                        

                                                                        
San Juan-Manila, Cordova-Camarines highlight PCAP Saturday
Chess stock photo
Image by Devanath from Pixabay 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The second playdate of the PCAP-San Miguel Corp.-Ayala Land Premier Cup pits Northern Division favorites San Juan Predators and the Manila Indios Bravos as well as Southern Division contenders Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors and the Camarines Soaring Eagles against each other on Saturday.



Both San Juan and Manila are coming off opening day wins against Caloocan and Laguna respectively while Cordova was stung by Surigao while Camarines did not see action as they earned a bye.



The Predators have been reinforced by the addition of IM Rolando Nolte while the Indios Bravos have their own addition in IM Chito Garma.



San Juan and Manila face off in the first game of the Saturday double header.



The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors paraded an almost entirely different line-up in their opening day loss to Surigao with Mark Mangubat the sole holdover from the first two conferences of PCAP. 



Joining him are Raymond Abellana on Board 2, Marian Calimbo on the Ladies Board, Odillon Badilles on the Senior Board, and Neil Adrian Gilig, Romeo Resuera, and AJ Abellana on the homegrown boards.



Gone are NM Merben Roque, WNM Bernadette Galas, Bryle Arellano, Allan Pason, Dione Patrick Moniza, Joseph Michael Pagaran, and Yves Christian Fiel who were all part of the third place squad during the Wesley So Cup.



The Camarines Soaring Eagles too have shuffled their deck. 



Ellan Asuela, takes over Board 1 from GM Mark Paragua who slides to alternate due to his busy schedule in the United States. FM Robert Asuelo joins the squad and is tapped to mind Board 2.



Camarines and Cordova battle in the second match of the night’s double header.



Other key battles include Cordova versus Toledo as well as Laguna versus Pasig in the first games and Iloilo versus Toledo and Mindoro versus Negros in the second games.



The matches of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ third conference – the PCAP-San Miguel Corp.-Ayala Land Premier Cup can be viewed on the Facebook page of PCAP as well as its various member teams.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-pro&rsquo;s daughter to play in Europe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-pro’s daughter to play in Europe


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A strong tree produces strong fruit. Retired pro basketball player Chris Bade’s daughters are making waves in different...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magnolia, SMB notch vital wins
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magnolia, SMB notch vital wins


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Calvin Abueva drilled in the last-gasp winner as Magnolia overcame NorthPort in a wild finish, 90-89, to book a quarterfinal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Where is boxing going?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 September 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
I am saddened by the direction boxing is taking.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas belles in transition
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas belles in transition


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas women’s team is out to hit two birds with one stone in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, vowing to pour...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abueva&rsquo;s last-second game-winner tows Magnolia to quarterfinals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abueva’s last-second game-winner tows Magnolia to quarterfinals


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
With 2.6 ticks left on the clock, Abueva erased Kevin Ferrer's potential dagger with Northport ahead, 89-88.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 BRAVE CF's Rolando Dy hopes to fight winner of Ayoub-Amir bout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BRAVE CF's Rolando Dy hopes to fight winner of Ayoub-Amir bout


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 21 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The goal is to get a massive win in his next bout and use it as a springboard to go all the way to the top.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I really needed this badly': Obiena on setting new national, Asian records
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I really needed this badly': Obiena on setting new national, Asian records


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Though it might not be that big of a deal to his supporters, Obiena couldn't undermine the effect the great results had on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagdanganan recovers, barges into Top 20 in Portland Classic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagdanganan recovers, barges into Top 20 in Portland Classic


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Pagdanganan fired off five birdies against three bogeys in Round 2 to finish in the green at 2-under par for the round and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bianca, Dottie open with over-par rounds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bianca, Dottie open with over-par rounds


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina both stumbled with over-par rounds to find themselves way off the leaders at the start...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Orcollo, three compatriots make KO play
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Orcollo, three compatriots make KO play


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unbeaten Dennis Orcollo and Johann Chua led the march of four Pinoy cue masters to the Last-16 of the US Open Pool Championship...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with