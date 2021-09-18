San Juan-Manila, Cordova-Camarines highlight PCAP Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — The second playdate of the PCAP-San Miguel Corp.-Ayala Land Premier Cup pits Northern Division favorites San Juan Predators and the Manila Indios Bravos as well as Southern Division contenders Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors and the Camarines Soaring Eagles against each other on Saturday.

Both San Juan and Manila are coming off opening day wins against Caloocan and Laguna respectively while Cordova was stung by Surigao while Camarines did not see action as they earned a bye.

The Predators have been reinforced by the addition of IM Rolando Nolte while the Indios Bravos have their own addition in IM Chito Garma.

San Juan and Manila face off in the first game of the Saturday double header.

The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors paraded an almost entirely different line-up in their opening day loss to Surigao with Mark Mangubat the sole holdover from the first two conferences of PCAP.

Joining him are Raymond Abellana on Board 2, Marian Calimbo on the Ladies Board, Odillon Badilles on the Senior Board, and Neil Adrian Gilig, Romeo Resuera, and AJ Abellana on the homegrown boards.

Gone are NM Merben Roque, WNM Bernadette Galas, Bryle Arellano, Allan Pason, Dione Patrick Moniza, Joseph Michael Pagaran, and Yves Christian Fiel who were all part of the third place squad during the Wesley So Cup.

The Camarines Soaring Eagles too have shuffled their deck.

Ellan Asuela, takes over Board 1 from GM Mark Paragua who slides to alternate due to his busy schedule in the United States. FM Robert Asuelo joins the squad and is tapped to mind Board 2.

Camarines and Cordova battle in the second match of the night’s double header.

Other key battles include Cordova versus Toledo as well as Laguna versus Pasig in the first games and Iloilo versus Toledo and Mindoro versus Negros in the second games.

The matches of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ third conference – the PCAP-San Miguel Corp.-Ayala Land Premier Cup can be viewed on the Facebook page of PCAP as well as its various member teams.