BRAVE CF's Rolando Dy hopes to fight winner of Ayoub-Amir bout

MANILA, Philippines — There’s a saying that age is a high price for maturity.

Filipino Mixed Martial Arts fighter Rolando Dy is a firm believer in that.

After giving a conduct of himself in Pacific Xtreme Combat with a 7-3 record, he received a call up to the Ultimate Fighting Champion – a fighter’s dream.

With less than two week’s preparation and some backroom uncertainty at that time, Dy lost after he received a nasty cut on his eye with the fight ending via doctor stoppage. Dy went on to compete three more times winning only once after which he was let go.

“Siyempre, I was disappointed in myself, but luckily, we were able to get a slot in Abu Dhabi Warriors,” recounted Dy.

After finding success in Abu Dhabi Warriors where he won the Featherweight Championship, he was brought in by Brave Combat Federation where he currently totes a 4-2 record, but is 2-1 as a lightweight, his new preferred weight.

“For the longest time I was having a hard time making the featherweight,” he admitted. “But now I am in the lightweight division which is 10 pounds heavier so I am more comfortable and in that weight I am 2-1.”

“Mas komportable kasi hindi na ako bata. Kung bata ka kahit ilang pounds ang pag-adjust kaya. So now iba na ang weight cutting ability ko,” admitted the now 30-year old fighter.

Right now, Dy is waiting for his next assignment for Brave CF. That could come soon depending on how the fight organization’s match makers see it after the September 25 Lightweight World Championship clash between Amin Ayoub and Ahmed Amir.

“It’s isn’t sure yet if I will get a shot,” postulated Dy. “I hope. I would love to fight the winner of that fight. I know I will give it my very best.”

Rolando knows that time isn’t on his side. At 30, he can still give MMA a few more good years. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic isn’t helping due to the inability to go out and fully train as well as fight opportunities.

In his 10 years as a MMA fighter, Dy knows his 14-10 record doesn’t speak volumes. But post-UFC, his mind has been more clear.

“My UFC experience helped me understand that you need to work harder, prepare longer not just physically but mentally. You grab every opportunity na parang walang bukas. Alam ko na if I want to get back to the highest levels of the sport, I have to be better.”

Dy shows an insight rare for the average fighter. He took up Legal Studies at Lyceum of the Philippines University in Manila.

“My family pushed me to take the academic route to success,” he shared. “They didn’t want me to follow in my father’s footsteps.”

Father is former Filipino boxing champion Rolando Navarrete.

Although he shares the same first name as his famous father that is the pretty much one of two things they have in common. He grew up away from his father and into his mother’s family; hence, “Dy” as his surname.

The second thing they have in common is that warrior spirit.

“Gusto ng family ng mother ko na iba yung career ko pero nag decide ako nung college to try my hand at fighting.”

He tried boxing for a bit and won his first fight. Thinking he’d follow the route of his idols Gerry Penalosa, Luisito Espinosa and Manny Pacquiao to name a few, he sprung a surprise by going into Mixed Martial Arts.

“I use my learnings from Brazilian Jiu Jitsu but I also like to trade punches,” he pointed out. The boxing roots go deep.

Now the other thing that Dy is trying to master is patience.

While waiting for his next Brave CF fight and keeping a keen eye out for the Ayoub-Amir result, Dy is learning to exercise patience.

“They say it is a virtue 'di ba,” he asked. He knows every opportunity is precious, more so with COVID-19 continuously wreaking havoc on the entire world. “Nandito ako sa bahay ko sa Dasmarinas, Cavite training and spending time with my family (wife Stephanie, and daughter Joy Gabrielle).”

The goal is to get a massive win in his next bout and use it as a springboard to go all the way to the top.

For now, he is playing the waiting game.

Rolando Dy can’t wait to return to hunter mode.