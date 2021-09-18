Pagdanganan recovers, barges into Top 20 in Portland Classic

Philippines' Bianca Pagdanganan holds an ice pack to her face in order to cool off before teeing off from the 1st tee in round 3 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 6, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:46 a.m.) — Bianca Pagdanganan recovered from a slow start with a 70 in the second round of the Cambia Portland Classic on Friday (Saturday, Manila).

Climbing up the leaderboard from joint-57th in the opening round, the Filipina golfer is now tied for 20th place at the halfway mark of the tournament.

Pagdanganan fired off five birdies against three bogeys in Round 2 to finish in the green at 2-under par for the round and par overall.

She began her round at the back nine where she had three birdies against just one bogey.

The Filipina golfer, however, struggled with two bogeys in the first five holes of the front nine against two birdies to finish the round at 70.

The effort was enough to put herself eight strokes behind leader Jin Young Ko of Korea with two more rounds to go.

Pagdanganan currently shares 20th place with two other golfers.