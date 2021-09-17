








































































 




   







   















Prime Edge rises as go-to social media agency of NSAs
                        

                           
September 17, 2021 | 8:04pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Prime Edge rises as go-to social media agency of NSAs
Benny Benitez of Prime Edge, right, with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio and Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Ryan Gregorio.
MANILA, Philippines – If the national sports associations (NSAs) of basketball, golf, badminton and gymnastics, among others have recently experienced significantly improved presence in social media, they have one particular firm to thank for.



Prime Edge, whose manpower includes “sports enthusiasts” and “creative executioners,” has taken the social media reins of the said NSAs, allowing them to communicate to the public developments on various activities and news on the national team.



The company said its goal is to “reimagine” a brand like basketball into a story intended for the digital marketing world.



“What we have done over the pandemic is to put a stamp in the sports marketing industry as the premier agency for social media campaign management and content creation,” said Prime Edge founder Benny Benitez, who has more than 20 years of experience in sales and management.



From its humble beginnings since its establishment in 2012, Prime Edge now handles social media for 25 sports accounts, including some of the biggest entities in the sports industry like the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and Philippine Super Liga (PSL).



“From less than 10 accounts we professionally manage, we at Prime Edge have grown to more than 25 accounts. We’ve been the go to agency for governing bodies of sports — SBP, Smash Pilipinas for badminton, GAP for gymnastics, NGAP for golf, and also the MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF),” added Benitez.



Prime Edge – through its sister company Digiweave – ran the social media account of the SBP for several years prior to its transfer to Cignal TV.



For PSL, the company had a hand in “Usapang PSL,” a weekly webcast featuring some of the county’s volleyball stars. The show elped the volleyball league maintain a relevant social media presence in the COVID-19 era.

 

Prime Edge now does social media duties for the Premier Volleyball League.



Additionally, the company produced shows on the social media platform “Bull by the Horn” and “Off The Record” as well as “Jump Thru Hoops”, “Sportscast” and “Hoops Life” powered by Smart.



“Now we are doing a lot of content creation for Smart Sports including the Hoops Life hosted by Jinno Rufino and Aaron Atayde. We also produce Bull By The Horn with coach Jong Uichico and myself broadcasted over the Pinoyliga Facebook and YouTube page,” said Benitez.



The former San Beda student said the goal of Prime Edge is to continue to expand the capabilities and expand the client listing to cover other sports after a successful partnership with Kick-Start Coffee that featured the journey of Hidilyn Diaz prior to the Tokyo Olympics.



Diaz went on to deliver the country’s first gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, topping the 55-kilogram category in women’s weightlifting competition.



“We recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement with UST to take in interns from their Sports course to identify new talents,” Benitez said.



“We have taken the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to rethink and retool. We’re primed for bigger opportunities as we bring with us the learning and the new ways of efficiently serving our clients in the sports space,” he added.



                                                      PSL
                                                      SBP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
