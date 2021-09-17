Abuevaâ€™s last-second game-winner tows Magnolia to quarterfinals

Abueva’s last-second game-winner tows Magnolia to quarterfinals

Calvin Abueva converted on a game-winning shot to tow the Magnolia Hotshots to the quarterfinals of the PBA Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Calvin Abueva converted on a turnaround shot at the buzzer to propel the Magnolia Hotshots over the Northport Batang Pier, 90-89, in the Philippine Cup at the DHVSU Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

With 2.6 ticks left on the clock, Abueva erased Kevin Ferrer's potential dagger with Northport ahead, 89-88.

Ferrer had a chance to pad their lead further with a bonus free throw but missed, leaving the door open for the Hotshots to win the game.

Abueva's game-winning play came from a timeout and thus gave the Hotshots a seat in the next round.

Magnolia needed to fend off a gritty Northport side that had them on the ropes early with a double-digit deficit, 26-12.

Ian Sangalang proved to be the only bright spot in the early goings of the game for Magnolia, with other stars like Paul Lee and Mark Barroca struggling to find the mark.

But the Hotshots eased into their offense in the second and third quarters and came into the fourth quarter on top, 68-67.

Both teams then went back-and-forth in the final quarter, with Sean Anthony and Greg Slaughter leading the Batang Pier's efforts.

Abueva and the Hotshots got the last laugh though with the game-winner in the cardiac finish.

Sangalang led Magnolia with 26 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

Abueva, for his part, scattered 15 points, including the game-clincher, five rebounds and four assists.

For the Batang Pier, Slaughter topped the scoring with 21 points off of the bench. Anthony, meanwhile, tallied 16 points.

Magnolia improved to 7-3, with their game against the San Miguel Beermen left on their schedule.

Northport fell to 4-5.