








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Esports careers loom in Philippines with college league
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 17, 2021 | 12:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Esports careers loom in Philippines with college league
Various careers in Esports abound with the establishment of the country's organized collegiate esports league
Stock photo via istock
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) is set to open multiple doors as it plans to establish itself as a full-fledged gaming competition between colleges.



Not only offering opportunities to aspiring esports student-athletes, the CCE will also lay down career paths in the field.



From shoutcasting and streaming to graphic design, editing and game development, the CCE will exponentially grow the esports community across all its roles.



Brimming with opportunities, many are seeing the logic behind chasing esports-related programs like those offered in DLS-College of Saint Benilde and Lyceum of the Philippines University.



"There's an array of careers in esports and shoutcasting is just one of those," said veteran caster Caisam "Wolf" Nopueto, who is set to be one of the casters for CCE.



"Esports is really becoming a career path. There is really a goal here [not just from a gaming standpoint]. You can be a video game designer, producer, or programmer in the future," quipped St. Benilde athletic director Dax Castellano.



One of the young prospects already been given an opportunity through the CCE is 20-year-old student Santie Magcalas, who will be casting with Wolf and Shin Boo Ponferrada.



"Napakalaki ng esports community at lumalaki pa. Hindi na lang siya tungkol sa mga players, binubuo siya ng iba't ibang tao," said Magcalas.



"Mas maraming opportunities, mas maraming trabaho," he added.



With CCE only starting out, the Tourism Management student out of Capiz can only see the community growing bigger and bigger that will help not only the athletes, but the people behind the scenes as well.



"Kung walang esports, wala kami. But as long as it continues to be successful, it would be a really lucrative career," said Magcalas.



According to the caster, with CCE bringing in the top schools in the country to the realm of esports, the industry will grow at a faster pace.



"The exciting part here is the idea of bringing the schools in. It bridges the gap between the academe, traditional sports, and esports," said Magcalas.



"Imagine the possibilities of combining that together through CCE," he added.



The CCE has already kicked things off with 1-on-1 MLBB exhibition matches featuring varsity players from different schools throughout the country.



In October, it plans to roll out a 5-on-5 Varsity Cup before shifting to a regular season in the coming year where they will pit regular esports players.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ESPORT
                                                      GAMING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PVL to take the rest of the year off
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PVL to take the rest of the year off


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will no longer hold another conference late this year as teams agreed to rest their players...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Dwight Ramos left Ateneo to play in Japan&rsquo;s B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Dwight Ramos left Ateneo to play in Japan’s B. League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Coming clean on the recent episode of The Game, Ramos explained why he decided to leave the Blue Eagles' nest.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagdanganan stumbles with 74 in Portland Classic opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagdanganan stumbles with 74 in Portland Classic opener


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
She's currently six strokes behind the leaders at 4-under par.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Lakay wards lament controversial loss of 'kababayan' Denice Zamboanga
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Lakay wards lament controversial loss of 'kababayan' Denice Zamboanga


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino mixed martial arts fans and athletes alike are still hurting from the Filipina athlete's unfortunate setback.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Travails of travel, Part 2
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Leaving Tokyo wasn’t as difficult as entering. When I landed last July 28, it took over two hours to clear safety protocols and immigration checks.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 WWE star Matt Riddle talks about keeping it real for fans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WWE star Matt Riddle talks about keeping it real for fans


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The 35-year-old professional wrestler has spent the last several hours fielding interviews from the international media, and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Surigao stuns Cordova in PCAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Surigao stuns Cordova in PCAP


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Maybe. Just maybe, this third conference of the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup is where the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NLEX focused on securing playoffs berth as Kiefer Ravena remains uncertain
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NLEX focused on securing playoffs berth as Kiefer Ravena remains uncertain


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
With only a game left in elimination, NLEX is putting all their energies in extending their stay at Bacolor, Pampanga rather...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Volleyball 'Champion's League' set for November
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Volleyball 'Champion's League' set for November


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a virtual meeting held Tuesday, PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara set dates for both the men's and women's CL where they...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FIFA poll claims majority of fans want 'more frequent' World Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FIFA poll claims majority of fans want 'more frequent' World Cup


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
A majority of football supporters support the idea of a "more frequent" World Cup, according to an online poll published Thursday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with