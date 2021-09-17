








































































 




   







   















NLEX focused on securing playoffs berth as Kiefer Ravena remains uncertain
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 17, 2021 | 11:05am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Kevin Alas of the NLEX Road Warriors
MANILA, Philippines – The NLEX Road Warriors are working to get themselves into the Philippine Cup playoffs, with or without Kiefer Ravena.



With only a game left in elimination, NLEX is putting all their energies in extending their stay at Bacolor, Pampanga rather than speculating if their star can make it back in time or not.





"Wala akong masyadong balita kay Kiefer, we're not sure what his status is," revealed NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao after their win over the Blackwater Bossing on Thursday.



"I haven't talked to him. He's in our Viber group, he's messaging the guys, encouraging them, but so far siguro pag nakarating kami ng quarterfinals, pagka sinwerte pa, tsaka na namin iisipin kung paano namin siya marerecall," he continued.



Ravena is currently in Japan to work on documents he needs in order to play for the Shiga Lakestars in the B. League whom he signed a contract with.



He has not seen action since the Philippine Cup restarted in early September. But will be playing for the Road Warriors if he makes it back in time.



However, Ravena can only rejoin his team if the Road Warriors go on a deep run in the playoffs — so that's what Guiao and his wards are zeroing on.



"We will need every warm body if we get deeper into the playoffs," said Guiao.



"Pero sa ngayon, magfocus muna kami dun sa may isang laro pa kami, so magfofocus kami dun," he added.



NLEX currently sit sixth in the standings with their 5-5 record.



The only squad left in NLEX's schedule is Meralco, which looking to secure a twice-to-beat advantage.



No schedule has been released yet on the NLEX-Meralco clash.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

