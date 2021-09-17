Volleyball 'Champion's League' set for November

Among those who attended the initial meeting held by PNVF for the Champion's League were the clubs of Jaja Santiago (L) and Rex Intal, Chery Tiggo and Cignal HD Spikers

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Volleyball Federation will hold the first-ever volleyball Champion's League (CL) in the country in November to cap off the sport's comeback year.

In a virtual meeting held Tuesday, PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara set dates for both the men's and women's CL where they expect to see eight teams participate in each category.

The women's teams will see action first from November 13 to 19 while the men's side will follow suit on November 20 to 26.

Suzara spoke about the CL, a national league owned by the federation to bring together all volleyball stakeholders through high level of play at the club level.

"It is also one of the PNVF's 10-point agendas which is to serve Filipino families with entertainment through volleyball and to make volleyball a widely played sport by elevating it through high-performance competition," said Suzara.

The PNVF is already considering venues in Lipa City and Tagaytay City as potential venues for the CL, which will be held in semi-bubble formats.

Among the teams who are likely to join the competition are Metro Manila-based clubs Cignal HD, Black Mamba-Army, Sta. Lucia, Chery Tiggo, Petro Gazz and F2 Logistics.

Also in the fold are teams from Baguio and Iligan City.

Teams will have to submit their 20-player rosters by October 20.