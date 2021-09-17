








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Pagdanganan stumbles with 74 in Portland Classic opener
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 17, 2021 | 9:16am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pagdanganan stumbles with 74 in Portland Classic opener
Philippines' Bianca Pagdanganan plays a shot out of the bunker on the 9th hole in round 3 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 6, 2021.
KAZUHIRO NOGI  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – It was a mixed bag of results for Bianca Pagdanganan at the Cambia Portland Classic in West Linn, Oregon on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).



This as she ended up in the red with a 74 despite starting the course with three straight birdies and sharing 57th place in the leaderboard with 11 other golfers.



Bogeys in three of the next four holes of the front nine would negate the three birdies and caused her to end at par after nine holes.



A birdie in the 10th hole would bring her back under par.



But struggles in the back nine, especially in Hole 15 where she had a double bogey, brought her to 3-over par with one hole to go.



She birdied Hole 18 to improve to 2-over par.



She's currently six strokes behind the leaders at 4-under par.



At the top of the leaderboard are Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, Spain's Carlota Ciganda, Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn and Korea's Jin Young Ko.



The second round tees off Friday (Saturday in Manila) with Pagdanganan hoping to bridge the gap.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BIANCA PAGDANGANAN
                                                      GOLF
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PVL to take the rest of the year off
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PVL to take the rest of the year off


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will no longer hold another conference late this year as teams agreed to rest their players...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Baguio, US training eyed for PATAFA bets
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 September 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association is eyeing bubble training in Baguio as well as overseas training as part of its Southeast Asian Games preparations once the COVID-19 situation improves.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Travails of travel, Part 2
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Leaving Tokyo wasn’t as difficult as entering. When I landed last July 28, it took over two hours to clear safety protocols and immigration checks.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Dwight Ramos left Ateneo to play in Japan&rsquo;s B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Dwight Ramos left Ateneo to play in Japan’s B. League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Coming clean on the recent episode of The Game, Ramos explained why he decided to leave the Blue Eagles' nest.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Lakay wards lament controversial loss of 'kababayan' Denice Zamboanga
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Lakay wards lament controversial loss of 'kababayan' Denice Zamboanga


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino mixed martial arts fans and athletes alike are still hurting from the Filipina athlete's unfortunate setback.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 FIFA poll claims majority of fans want 'more frequent' World Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FIFA poll claims majority of fans want 'more frequent' World Cup


                              

                                 24 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A majority of football supporters support the idea of a "more frequent" World Cup, according to an online poll published Thursday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagdanganan stumbles with 74 in Portland Classic opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagdanganan stumbles with 74 in Portland Classic opener


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 24 minutes ago                              


                                                            
She's currently six strokes behind the leaders at 4-under par.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine athletics body mulls SEAG training bubble in Baguio
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine athletics body mulls SEAG training bubble in Baguio


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) is eyeing a bubble training in Baguio City as part of its Southeast...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Secret gets second shot at Berlin with Valorant Champions berth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Secret gets second shot at Berlin with Valorant Champions berth


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Made official in a tweet on Valorant Esports' account, the Philippine squad, previously competing under Bren Esports, qualified...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vanessa De Jesus to begin US NCAA sophomore bid in November
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vanessa De Jesus to begin US NCAA sophomore bid in November


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Duke released the full schedule for its women's basketball team on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), with de Jesus looking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with