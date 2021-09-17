Pagdanganan stumbles with 74 in Portland Classic opener

Philippines' Bianca Pagdanganan plays a shot out of the bunker on the 9th hole in round 3 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 6, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – It was a mixed bag of results for Bianca Pagdanganan at the Cambia Portland Classic in West Linn, Oregon on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

This as she ended up in the red with a 74 despite starting the course with three straight birdies and sharing 57th place in the leaderboard with 11 other golfers.

Bogeys in three of the next four holes of the front nine would negate the three birdies and caused her to end at par after nine holes.

A birdie in the 10th hole would bring her back under par.

But struggles in the back nine, especially in Hole 15 where she had a double bogey, brought her to 3-over par with one hole to go.

She birdied Hole 18 to improve to 2-over par.

She's currently six strokes behind the leaders at 4-under par.

At the top of the leaderboard are Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, Spain's Carlota Ciganda, Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn and Korea's Jin Young Ko.

The second round tees off Friday (Saturday in Manila) with Pagdanganan hoping to bridge the gap.