Sports
                        
Team Lakay wards lament controversial loss of 'kababayan' Denice Zamboanga
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 16, 2021 | 1:21pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Team Lakay wards lament controversial loss of 'kababayan' Denice Zamboanga
Team Lakay young wards Jomar Pa-ac (R), and Jhanlo Sangiao (L) were among those dismayed at the controversial loss of Denice Zamboanga to Seo Hee Ham in ONE: Empower last September 3
ONE Championship
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – It has been almost two weeks since Denice Zamboanga's controversial split decision loss against Korea's Seo Hee Ham in the quarterfinals of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.



But Filipino mixed martial arts fans and athletes alike are still hurting from the Filipina athlete's unfortunate setback.





Those still reeling from the result are famed Baguio stable Team Lakay's young wards Jhanlo Sangiao and Jomar Pa-ac.



Speaking to Philstar.com on Monday, Sangiao and Pa-ac expressed disappointment at what happened to their "kababayan".



"Yung result, hindi ako sang-ayon," said Sangiao.



"Kasi binigay ni Denice yung best niya, pinagtraining niya ng husto yung laban nila tapos ganun yung resulta. Nakakadismaya rin para sa akin, para sa kababayan," he added.



"Masakit sa loob talaga bilang athlete, parang nawala yung preparation mo, yung sacrifices mo," Pa-ac quipped.



MMA fans on social media were sent to a frenzy when the controversial decision was announced, with a number of Zamboanga's supporters calling highway robbery on the decision.



Though Zamboanga was able to have her case heard as the fight went into official review, the decision still didn't go her way as majority of the competition committee upheld the decision.



Still, many think that the Filipina phenom was still the one victorious in the fight.



Even ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong thought that Zamboanga won that fight.



Regardless of what Sityodtong said, though, the fact that the decision was upheld stung and left fans, including Pa-ac, frustrated.



"Kung ako si Denice, maiiyak talaga ako sa frustration," he said.



A consolation for Zamboanga and her compatriots is that she will be competing in an alternate bout for the Grand Prix, going up against Brazil's Julie Mezabarba.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MMA
                                                      ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
