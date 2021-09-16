TNT focused on remaining games even with twice-to-beat edge

MANILA, Philippines – The TNT Tropang Giga is wary of getting carried away on their advantage after clinching a twice-to-beat edge in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals after beating the Northport Batang Pier, 102-92, on Wednesday.

While happy being in such position in the postseason, Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes is adamant to let everybody know they are still far from what they want to achieve.

"In any tournament you want to grab any advantage that you can, so all that this means for us is that we have an advantage. But that advantage is not gonna win us anything if we don't take advantage of [it]," said Reyes after their win over Northport.

"Yes of course, we'd rather be twice to beat than need to beat somebody twice but like I said, the job is far from over, it's nice to be in the position we're in but we're still a long ways, this tournament is still a long ways from being done," he added.

Last season, TNT already found themselves in a similar situation, holding a twice-to-beat advantage against the Alaska Aces in the quarterfinals.

Though they were able to carry themselves as deep as the finals, they were still unable to get the coveted Philippine Cup title against eventual champions Barangay Ginebra, whom they lost to in five games.

Now with another chance at a deep run, TNT hopes to take it all the way by not getting ahead of themselves and keeping their focus on the next game.

"We're just not thinking about [twice-to-beat] too much and we just want to focus and continue to get better," said Reyes.

TNT returns to action on Saturday when they face the Aces in their 11th game of the elimination round.

The Tropang Giga currently has a 9-1 record to lead the pack in the standings.