








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
TNT focused on remaining games even with twice-to-beat edge
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 16, 2021 | 9:20am

                           

                        

                                                                        
TNT focused on remaining games even with twice-to-beat edge
TNT Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The TNT Tropang Giga is wary of getting carried away on their advantage after clinching a twice-to-beat edge in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals after beating the Northport Batang Pier, 102-92, on Wednesday.



While happy being in such position in the postseason, Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes is adamant to let everybody know they are still far from what they want to achieve.





"In any tournament you want to grab any advantage that you can, so all that this means for us is that we have an advantage. But that advantage is not gonna win us anything if we don't take advantage of [it]," said Reyes after their win over Northport.



"Yes of course, we'd rather be twice to beat than need to beat somebody twice but like I said, the job is far from over, it's nice to be in the position we're in but we're still a long ways, this tournament is still a long ways from being done," he added.



Last season, TNT already found themselves in a similar situation, holding a twice-to-beat advantage against the Alaska Aces in the quarterfinals.



Though they were able to carry themselves as deep as the finals, they were still unable to get the coveted Philippine Cup title against eventual champions Barangay Ginebra, whom they lost to in five games.



Now with another chance at a deep run, TNT hopes to take it all the way by not getting ahead of themselves and keeping their focus on the next game.



"We're just not thinking about [twice-to-beat] too much and we just want to focus and continue to get better," said Reyes.



TNT returns to action on Saturday when they face the Aces in their 11th game of the elimination round.



The Tropang Giga currently has a 9-1 record to lead the pack in the standings.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Dwight Ramos left Ateneo to play in Japan&rsquo;s B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Dwight Ramos left Ateneo to play in Japan’s B. League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Coming clean on the recent episode of The Game, Ramos explained why he decided to leave the Blue Eagles' nest.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez among sports stars at Met Gala
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez among sports stars at Met Gala


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 19-year-old Fernandez is coming off a Cinderella run in the US Open where she reached her first-ever career Grand Slam...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P1.5M reward awaits Obiena for new national, Asian pole vault records
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P1.5M reward awaits Obiena for new national, Asian pole vault records


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
A hefty incentive worth P1.5 million awaits Filipino Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena after he registered a new Asian and national...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Aces face tough schedule
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 September 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Alaska will come off a two-week break, prompted by health protocols, to play three straight games starting tomorrow at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga, and coach Jeff Cariaso said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala stays at No. 2 in ITF junior rankings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala stays at No. 2 in ITF junior rankings


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala is still the world No. 2 player in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior rankings after a solid outing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan, Manila win PCAP 3rd Conference opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan, Manila win PCAP 3rd Conference opener


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 7 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A little shuffle here. A little shuffle there. Now it looks like the San Juan Predators, twice denied in the previous two...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blacklist International stakes unbeaten MPL PH record vs RSG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blacklist International stakes unbeaten MPL PH record vs RSG


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 11 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Coming off of a reverse 2-1 win over ONIC PH last Sunday, Blacklist snared solo first in the standings after sharing the spot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipina booters upbeat on chances ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipina booters upbeat on chances ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine women's national football team is approaching the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nadal ready for 'difficult' recovery from foot injury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nadal ready for 'difficult' recovery from foot injury


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Rafael Nadal admitted on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) he faces a "difficult" and "painful" recovery from the foot injury...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blazing TNT secures prime spot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blazing TNT secures prime spot


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pacesetting TNT stopped streaking NorthPort on its track, 102-92, to capture the No. 1 seeding and the prized quarterfinal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with