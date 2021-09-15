Hometown hero Cesar Mariano named Wesley So Cup Finals MVP

MANILA, Philippines – The hometown boy did his hometown proud.

National Master Cesar Mariano, who hails from Jaro, Iloilo, was named the Jessie Villasin Finals Most Valuable Player of the recently concluded Wesley So Cup — the second conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines — where his squad, the Iloilo Kisela Knights, bested the San Juan Predators for the championship.

Mariano, who plays Board Four or the Senior Board for the Kisela Knights, scored an impressive 16.5/24 in the playoffs and a 3.5/6 in the finals against an impressive array of opponents.

It was Mariano’s crucial draw against San Juan’s IM Ricky de Guzman with two seconds left on his clock in the last game of the finals that gave his side the title.

Also receiving an award in the Opening Ceremony of the PCAP’s Third conference — the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup — was Vietnamese import WGM Nguyen Thi Mai Hung, who was a late addition to the Isabela Knights of Alexander squad.

WGM Nguyen scored an impressive 78.5/90 points for a total of 87.22% in over 60 matches for Isabela to take the SUDECO Best Import Award.

The Vietnamese import was also a former Asian Junior Women’s Champion and a National Women’s Champion in her home country among her many distinctions.

The last recipient of an award for the Wesley So Cup is the Manila Indios Bravos’ International Master Cris Ramayrat, who was adjudged the RiChess Masters Best Player of the Conference.

IM Ramayrat, who plays the senior board of the Indios Bravos, scored the best record in the history of PCAP with 92/102 points (90.2%) in over 68 games.

He is also a former San Francisco, USA Open Chess champion and is the original Blitz King of the Philippines.