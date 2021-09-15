Philippine Olympic body gets funding assurance from Congress, Senate

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) is counting on the budget appropriation assured by the House of Representatives and the Senate for the campaign of Filipino athletes in four major events next year.

POC president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said the leaderships of both houses have given their words for funding in a bid to continue the country’s historic success from the Tokyo Olympics last month.

“House Speaker Lord Velasco and Senate President Vicente Sotto III assured the inclusion of the budget for four major international competitions next year,” he said.

“The budget hearings are coming up so we have to be steadfast. Philippine sports must be unwavering as we have to sustain the momentum of our successful campaign in the Tokyo Olympics,” he added.

In line for the POC in 2022 are the Winter Olympics in Beijing (February 4-20), Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Thailand, (March 10-20), Asian Games in Huangzhou (September 10-25) and Asian Youth Games in Shantou, China (Dec. 20-28).

Once the allocation is determined, the POC would then pencil the delegation in each event serving as a follow-up to the country’s all-time best Olympic stint with one gold medal, two silver and one bronze medals.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won gold in weightlifting while Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio copped silver mints in boxing. Another boxer in Eumir Marcial took home a bronze.

The POC has previously announced plans of sending a 160-strong, medal potential-rich contingent in the Thailand AIMAG in a bid to surpass the country’s performance in 2017 with two gold, 14 silver and 14 bronze medals.

The Philippines had a 4-2-15 medal tally in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games while registering a 2-4-1 mark in the last Asian Youth Games in 2013 held in China.