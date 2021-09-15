








































































 




   

   









First-ever Valorant 'University Championships' slated in Philippines
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 15, 2021 | 1:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
First-ever Valorant 'University Championships' slated in Philippines
Gaming brand MSI is bringing the University Championship to the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Campus esports are heating up with a new tournament by gaming brand MSI.



The first-ever MSI Gaming Arena University Championships is set to run this October until December, featuring Riot Game's first-person shooter game Valorant.



The tournament is in collaboration with communication giant, Globe and the country's leading campus esports organization, Acad Arena.



Students will be playing for a prize pool of Php200,000 with other special prizes and the title of the first-ever Philippine University Champion.



Having been previously conducted in other countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia, the MGA University Championship is finally making its way to Philippine shores in hopes of promoting the importance of camaraderie between schools and recognizing grassroots talent at the campus level.



“MSI together with AcadArena, ESL Gaming, The Gaming Company, One Up esports, Riot Games, and VNG are proud to bring the heat and thrill of gaming experience among universities in the Philippines. We highly encourage the students to join the fun and the spirit of competition, hoping this could relieve a bit of their stress from the ongoing pandemic and online classes.” said Jessica Chen, MSI Philippines General Manager.



Registration opens on October 7. For more information, you can visit https://www.msi.com/Landing/MGAUniversityChampionship.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

