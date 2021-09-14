San Juan adds IM Nolte in time for PCAP 3rd Conference

MANILA, Philippines – The San Juan Predators have finished fourth (All-Filipino Cup) and second (Wesley So Cup) in the inaugural season of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Twice denied, San Juan is hoping that the third time is the charm in the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup that opens Wednesday, September 15.

The Predators added a top board player in International Master Ronaldo Nolte to their lineup.

Nolte competed for the Rizal Batch Towers in the first two conferences of PCAP and joins a solid cast that includes playing coach Hubert Estrella, WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda, Ricardo de Guzman, GM Oliver Barbosa, FM Narquinden and Narquingel Reyes, Narciso Gumila, Michael Gotel, Gavin Lloyd Ong and Shariz Ngo.

Nolte is a three-time winner of the Selangor International Open as well as a title in the Penang Heritage City International Chess Open among his many achievements.

“IM Rolando Nolte joining the Predators this third conference as a top board player will certainly improve our chances of finally securing a championship,” said San Juan team owner Michael Chua. “IM Nolte brings to the team added flexibility as now FM Arden Reyes joins GM Oliver in our homegrown lineup.”

San Juan will take on the Caloocan LoadManna Knights in their opening assignment of the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup on Wednesday.