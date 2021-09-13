








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Former La Salle captain Rafa Dinglasan succumbs to COVID-19
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 13, 2021 | 3:33pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Former La Salle captain Rafa Dinglasan succumbs to COVID-19
Ex-DLSU cager Rafa Dinglasan 
Photo from Dinglasan's Twitter
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Former La Salle Green Archers captain Rafa Dinglasan passed away on Monday morning due to COVID-19. He was 53 years old.



Dinglasan will be known for captaining the Green Archers squad that won the Taft-based school’s first UAAP men’s basketball championship in 1989. The team defended the title the following year.



That squad was coached by Derrick Pumaren and featured Jun Limpot, Johnedel Cardel, Gee Abanilla and Joey Santamaria in the roster, among others.



Pumaren, now back as La Salle's coaching helm, was among those mourning Dinglasan's death.



"It's very saddening that this had to happen. The entire community lost a former champion (and) team captain. But I'm comforted knowing that he is at peace rejoicing in heaven with the Lord. He will be missed and will stay in our hearts forever," Pumarne said in a report by ESPN5.



Dinglasan suited up for Burger City in the Philippine Basketball League but never made it to the PBA. He was an assistant coach of the College of St. Benilde in the NCAA in 2014.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

