Sports
                        
Momentum halted for Obiena with fourth-place finish in Germany tourney
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 13, 2021 | 12:40pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Momentum halted for Obiena with fourth-place finish in Germany tourney
The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes during the men's pole vault event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021.
John Tys / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena followed up his Asian record-setting performance with a fourth-place finish in the International Stadionfest (ISTAF) tiff in Berlin, Germany Monday.



The Filipino pole vault star was not able to sustain his historic leap of 5.93 meters in Austria, falling short in a 5.91m attempt to bow out of contention.





American KC Lightfoot also failed in a 5.91m try but he has cleared the previous 5.81m bar in just one attempt, compared to Obiena’s three, to snatch the bronze medal on a countback.



Fellow Americans Sam Kendricks and Christopher Nilsen both passed the 5.91m to win the gold and silver medal, respectively, for a podium sweep of the United States in the 11-man tiff.



Kendricks and Nilsen skipped 5.96m and went for 6.01m but both failed with the former claiming the title via countback.



Obiena on Saturday leapt for 5.93m at the 2021 International Golden Roof Challenge in Innsbruck, Austria to win the tourney and break the long-standing Asian record of Kazakhstan's Igor Potapovich (5.92m) set in France in 1992.



Weeks back, Obiena also copped two silver medals in Poland and France along with another fourth-place finish in the star-studded Diamond League finals in Switzerland that was won by Olympic champion Armand Duplantis.



Obiena’s steady rise catapulted him to world No. 5 in the recent men’s pole vault rankings.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Emma-Zing journey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Emma-Zing journey


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
British teenager Emma Raducanu completed the greatest underdog title run in tennis history on Saturday, becoming the first...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Fernandez' father-coach on Filipino support: 'It's so beautiful'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez' father-coach on Filipino support: 'It's so beautiful'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Though Fernandez herself was born and raised in Canada, she remains a part of the Ecuadorian and Filipino communities with...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Fernandez after runner-up finish in US Open: 'I'm very proud of myself'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez after runner-up finish in US Open: 'I'm very proud of myself'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
While she would've liked to have lifted the trophy, Fernandez acknowledged just how much she accomplished at only 19-yea...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Belfort stops Holyfield
                              


                              

                                 September 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield looked all of his 58 years in a first-round technical knockout loss to mixed martial arts star Vitor Belfort on Saturday.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 The power of two as golf looks into the future
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The power of two as golf looks into the future


                              

                                                                  By Chuah Choo Chiang |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
When the PGA Tour and European Tour announced new and exciting details around their Strategic Alliance, which will see three...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Filipino kids bag four golds in Florida online poomsae tilt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino kids bag four golds in Florida online poomsae tilt


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Team Donnie Geisler all bagged medals in the 2021 Florida Open Online Taekwondo Championships last September 11-12.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Another tennis player with Filipino blood shines in US Open after mixed doubles crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Another tennis player with Filipino blood shines in US Open after mixed doubles crown


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
American Desirae Krawczyk, who is of Filipino descent on her mother's side, ruled the US Open mixed doubles final with partner...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Thai chess team joining PCAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thai chess team joining PCAP


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
It just keeps getting more exciting with the third conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines —...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Djokovic's Grand Slam bid foiled as Medvedev wins US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic's Grand Slam bid foiled as Medvedev wins US Open


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Daniil Medvedev shattered Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam dream with a straight sets victory in the US Open final here Sunday...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Obiena rips Asian mark, rules Austria competition
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena rips Asian mark, rules Austria competition


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
EJ Obiena of the Philippines raised the bar on the Asian level yesterday, setting a new national and continental record at...

                                                         


      

         

            
                           or sign in with