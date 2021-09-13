








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Filipino kids bag four golds in Florida online poomsae tilt
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 13, 2021 | 11:25am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Taking home gold medals were Aiden Rafael Uy, Frankie Geisler, Levi Jordan Tolentino and Rix Alessandro Gerochi.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – American jazz musician George Benson once sang that he believes that children are the future.



And in the case of 11 Filipino Taekwondo kids, the future is now.



Team Donnie Geisler — composed of Aiden Rafael Uy, Frankie Geisler, Levi Jordan Tolentino, Rix Alessandro Gerochi, Andrea Mikhail Alzona, Braqndon Luca Gonzalez, Julio Duterte, Joaquin Miguel Reyes, Sophia Alexi Gonzalez, Julia Duterte and Shawn Daniel Tomoro — all bagged medals in the 2021 Florida Open Online Taekwondo Championships last September 11-12.



The Filipino squad brought home four gold, five silver and two bronze medals in the Poomsae events. 



Taking home gold medals were Uy, Frankie Geisler, Tolentino and Gerochi.



The silver medalists were Alzona, Gonzalez, Duterte, Reyes and Gonzalez.



 Bagging bronze medals were Duterte and Tomoro.



The team competed under the coaching and tutelage of two-time Philippine Olympian Donnie Geisler. 



A total of 371 athletes from seven countries participated in the 2021 Florida Open Online Taekwondo Championships. 



The tournament featured events in Online Poomsae, traditional Poomsae, speed kicking, virtual sparring, breaking and weapons. Most of Team DG participated in traditional and open Poomsae.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

