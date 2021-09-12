








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Hidilyn Diaz admits losing sleep over pressure to deliver Olympic gold
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 12, 2021 | 9:44am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Hidilyn Diaz admits losing sleep over pressure to deliver Olympic gold
Gold medallist Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz holds her medal on the podium for the victory ceremony of the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
VINCENZO PINTO  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Hidilyn Diaz became the sports hero of the century for the Philippines after ending the country's gold medal drought in the Olympics.



But before she was able to lift an Olympic record of 127kg in the clean and jerk to clinch the top place in the podium, Diaz needed to overcome both physical and mental challenges.



The 29-year-old looked back on the emotional hurdles she had to surpass to win sports' biggest honor during Under Armour's Webinar on Mental Toughness.



"As an athlete iniisip kasi ng iba na 'Malakas na yan', 'Makapagperform na yan', 'Prepared na yan', or sometimes may sabi nang sabi na 'Gold ka ha, gold ka, manalo ka ng gold' pero di nila alam every time na sinasabi nila na gold ka without knowing yung journey namin, binibigyan niyo kami ng pressure," said Diaz.



When she had clinched the silver in Rio 2016, the country suddenly had a prospect of ending a 97-year-old gold medal drought.



But unknown to most people, the expectations had put more weight on Diaz's shoulders than necessary.



"Minsan hindi kami nakakatulog, yun yung mga dinedeal ko as an athlete," said Diaz.



"Siguro ganun din ang ibang atleta... Napepressure kami tapos hanggang sa hindi kami nakakaperform," she added.



Fortunately for Diaz, she was able to bear the pressure on her extraordinarily capable shoulders and became the golden girl she is today.



Diaz is set to return to Malaysia later this month to get back to training in preparation for the World Championships in Peru scheduled for November this year.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HIDILYN DIAZ
                                                      WEIGHTLIFTING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez' father-coach on Filipino support: 'It's so beautiful'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez' father-coach on Filipino support: 'It's so beautiful'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though Fernandez herself was born and raised in Canada, she remains a part of the Ecuadorian and Filipino communities with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez after runner-up finish in US Open: 'I'm very proud of myself'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez after runner-up finish in US Open: 'I'm very proud of myself'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
While she would've liked to have lifted the trophy, Fernandez acknowledged just how much she accomplished at only 19-yea...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Hopes for Paris in 2024
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 September 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Within the next three years, let’s hope and pray that this pandemic will have been contained, paving the way for the Paris Olympics witnessed by a live audience in 2024.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Rapport shows way in Norway
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 September 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Richard Rapport of Hungary executed his endgame strategy without trouble, beat Frenchman Alireza Firouzja and took an impressive 2.5-point lead after four rounds of the 9th Norway Chess Classic in Stavanger, No...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clarkson gets Jazz, Gilas-inspired custom sneakers from Filipino artist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clarkson gets Jazz, Gilas-inspired custom sneakers from Filipino artist


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson will have a new way to represent his Filipino heritage with custom sneakers made by a Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez hopes to match New York 9/11 resilience after finals loss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez hopes to match New York 9/11 resilience after finals loss


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
After cheering support from Big Apple fans throughout an epic run that saw her upset three of the world's top five players,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How Meggie Ochoa turns to jiu jitsu to help sex abuse survivors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How Meggie Ochoa turns to jiu jitsu to help sex abuse survivors


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Knowing just how big the mental impact of a traumatic event such as abuse can do to a child, or any person for that matter,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena sweetens gold medal win in Austria with new national, Asian records
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena sweetens gold medal win in Austria with new national, Asian records


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Obiena bested a 23-year-old Asian record set by Kazakhstan's Igor Potapovich when Obiena cleared 5.92m in 1998.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Raducanu tops Fernandez in battle of the teens to win US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Raducanu tops Fernandez in battle of the teens to win US Open


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Not dropping a single set since qualifiers, Raducanu becomes the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open ar...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Business as usual for NorthPort
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business as usual for NorthPort


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
NorthPort is rocking and rolling in Bacolor without its regular coaching staff.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with