








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
High-flying Malonzo, Batang Pier soar over Dyip sans coaches
                        

                           
Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
September 11, 2021 | 5:25pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
High-flying Malonzo, Batang Pier soar over Dyip sans coaches
Jamie Malonzo of the NorthPort Batang Pier
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
Games Sunday (DHVSU Gym, Bacolor)

2 p.m. – San Miguel vs Rain or Shine

4:35 p.m. –Ginebra vs TNT

7 p.m. – NorthPort vs NLEX

 

MANILA, Philippines — NorthPort is rocking and rolling in Bacolor without its regular coaching staff.



Using their coaches’ situation as a rallying point, the Batang Pier tripped Terrafirma, 104-84, for back-to-back wins in the PBA Philippine Cup Saturday in Bacolor, Pampanga.



The fired up Batang Pier unleashed a searing windup in the second quarter to lay the foundation for the 20-point rout that came off the heels of their 98-73 mangling of Blackwater two days ago.



The Batang Pier hiked their overall record to 3-3 and rose to No. 7 in the standings, doing this with mentor Pido Jarencio and his assistants still recuperating from the virus back in Manila.



“It’s still coach Pido’s system, wala namang pagbabago,” said team manager and interim coach Bonnie Tan. “We’re just dedicating the games to our coaches back in Manila, who are recovering and will soon be here.



Everyone’s working hard, the boys don’t want to give up basta basta. Iyun talaga ang nagpu-push sa amin."



"Anytime your coaches are recovering from something like that, we go out there to fight hard and win the games for them," said highly-flying rookie Jamie Malonzo, who dropped 14 points spiked by five highlight-reel dunks in this conquest.



NorthPort, which returned from a 41-day layoff only this week, wraps up a busy catchup slate with a game against NLEX tonight at the Don Honorio Ventura State U Gym soon.



“We’re taking it one game at a time and so far, they’re responding,” said Tan.



Garvo Lanete took the scoring cudgels with 18 while Robert Bolick posted 15 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the victors.



NorthPort pulled this off with starting center Greg Slaughter exiting the game on a disqualifying foul against Roosevelt Adams in the second period. He finished with two markers and three boards.



Adams and Aldrech Ramos shared scoring honors with 14 for the Dyip (3-6), who are now on a two-game skid after racking up three huge wins in the Pampanga restart.

 

The scores:



NorthPort 104 – Lanete 18, Bolick 15, Malonzo 14, Onwubere 10, Elorde 9, Taha 8, Faudo 6, Rike 6, Ferrer 5, Anthony 4, Subido 3, Balanza 2, Grey 2, Slaughter 2, Dolliguez 0.



Terrafirma 84 – Adams 14, Ramos 14, Batiller 11, Tiongson 9, Rosser 9, McCarthy 8, Calvo 6, Gabayni 2, Celda 1.



Quarterscores: 22-12, 55-37, 84-62, 104-84. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Superstitions keep Fernandez's father-coach from US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Superstitions keep Fernandez's father-coach from US Open


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fernandez, a former footballer from Ecuador who became a tennis coach for his daughter, will watch from home in Florida as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Teen Fernandez's US Open final run a family affair
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Teen Fernandez's US Open final run a family affair


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
From her father becoming a tennis coach with no experience to her mother moving away to support the family, Leylah Fernandez's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former Australian Boomer is new coach of Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former Australian Boomer is new coach of Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The team made the announcement on their Instagram on Friday. Bruton replaces Conner Henry who was released from his post last...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez can barge into WTA Top 20 with US Open title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez can barge into WTA Top 20 with US Open title


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than the US Open trophy is at stake when she faces fellow teenager Emma Raducanu in the final set Saturday (Sunday in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clarkson gets Jazz, Gilas-inspired custom sneakers from Filipino artist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clarkson gets Jazz, Gilas-inspired custom sneakers from Filipino artist


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson will have a new way to represent his Filipino heritage with custom sneakers made by a Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine bets hope to dominate League of Legends Wild Rift SEA tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine bets hope to dominate League of Legends Wild Rift SEA tiff


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
After ruling the Icon Series in the Philippines, champions Team Secret and runner-up Fennel Adversity will try to up the ante...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 College esports league gets favorable reception from school officials
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
College esports league gets favorable reception from school officials


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With traditional sports limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, esports has seen a boom in audience and participation.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Caster: College league 'perfect avenue' for esports aspirants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Caster: College league 'perfect avenue' for esports aspirants


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Caisam "Wolf" Nopueto recently went on the record to laud the latest esports venture as a gateway for elite esports athletes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Porsche launches new esports tiff Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Porsche launches new esports tiff Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
This tournament will feature racers from 11 countries, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OPPO continues venture into local esports scene with various projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OPPO continues venture into local esports scene with various projects


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
The ongoing pandemic has been a challenge, even in the heavily virtual esports industry. But it's not stopping mobile brand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BREN Esports grouped with reigning champs in Valorant Masters Berlin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BREN Esports grouped with reigning champs in Valorant Masters Berlin


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
Besides currently holding the Valorant Masters crown, the American squad remains undefeated in the tour, having emerged on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with