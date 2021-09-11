








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Fernandez can barge into WTA Top 20 with US Open title
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 11, 2021 | 9:30am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Fernandez can barge into WTA Top 20 with US Open title
Canada's Leylah Fernandez celebrates after winning her 2021 US Open Tennis tournament women's semifinal match against Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 9, 2021.
ED JONES  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Leylah Fernandez is on the brink of clinching her first-ever Grand Slam title, after beating No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open semifinal on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).



But more than the US Open trophy is at stake when she faces fellow teenager Emma Raducanu in the final set Saturday (Sunday in Manila), with a chance to rise astronomically in the WTA rankings also up for grabs.





Per the WTA Insider, Fernandez — currently ranked 73rd in the World Rankings — is expected to rise to No. 27 already with her stint in the Final.



But if she gets the win against Raducanu Saturday afternoon (early Sunday, Manila), she will break into the Top 20 as No. 19.



Fernandez' previous career high in the WTA rankings was World No. 66.



The tennister out of Canada, who has Filipino and Ecuadorian roots, will also be the top ranking player representing Canada in the Tour should she win the title.



A final win in Arthur Ashe Stadium will help Fernandez overtake the current top-ranked Canadian, Bainca Andreescu.



Coincidentally, Andreescu won the US Open in 2019.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TENNIS
                                                      US OPEN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Teen Fernandez's US Open final run a family affair
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Teen Fernandez's US Open final run a family affair


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
From her father becoming a tennis coach with no experience to her mother moving away to support the family, Leylah Fernandez's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clarkson gets Jazz, Gilas-inspired custom sneakers from Filipino artist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clarkson gets Jazz, Gilas-inspired custom sneakers from Filipino artist


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson will have a new way to represent his Filipino heritage with custom sneakers made by a Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dwight Ramos leaves Blue Eagles&rsquo; nest, lands in Japan B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dwight Ramos leaves Blue Eagles’ nest, lands in Japan B. League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The team announced his signing on Friday, making him the eighth Filipino in the league.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Superstitions keep Fernandez's father-coach from US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Superstitions keep Fernandez's father-coach from US Open


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Fernandez, a former footballer from Ecuador who became a tennis coach for his daughter, will watch from home in Florida as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ancajas leaves for US defense
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ancajas leaves for US defense


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas is set to leave for Las Vegas on Wednesday to start the final phase of training...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine bets hope to dominate League of Legends Wild Rift SEA tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine bets hope to dominate League of Legends Wild Rift SEA tiff


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 12 minutes ago                              


                                                            
After ruling the Icon Series in the Philippines, champions Team Secret and runner-up Fennel Adversity will try to up the ante...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SMB eyeing twice-to-beat advantage, but taking it one game at a time
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SMB eyeing twice-to-beat advantage, but taking it one game at a time


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 27 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Before getting ahead of themselves, eager as they are to get back to the glory they have enjoyed in the past in the All-Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former Australian Boomer is new coach of Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former Australian Boomer is new coach of Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The team made the announcement on their Instagram on Friday. Bruton replaces Conner Henry who was released from his post last...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala ends US Open campaign with semis finish in Girls Doubles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala ends US Open campaign with semis finish in Girls Doubles


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eala and Belgian partner Hanne Vandewinkel were unable to win their second match of the day, falling against Elvina Kaileva...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, Belgian partner march on to US Open Girls Doubles semifinal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, Belgian partner march on to US Open Girls Doubles semifinal


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
A day after getting ousted from the Girls Singles tournament, Eala rebounded with Belgian partner Hanne Vandewinkel in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with