Eala ends US Open campaign with semis finish in Girls Doubles

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is ending her 2021 US Open campaign without a title after she also ended her stint in the Girls' Doubles tournament on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) with a semifinals finish.

Eala and Belgian partner Hanne Vandewinkel were unable to win their second match of the day, falling against Elvina Kaileva and Reese Brantmeier, 7-5, 2-6, 7-10.

Related Stories Eala bows to Swiss foe in rain-delayed US Open girls quarterfinal

The US pair of Kaileva and Brantmeier had Eala and Vandewinkel playing catch up in all three sets.

Only in the first set was the fight back successful for Eala and Vandewinkel when they battled from 2-5 down to steal the opening set, 7-5.

Kalieva and Brantmeier banished any thought of a comeback in Set 2, however, when they finished the job quickly, 6-2.

In the third set tiebreak, the home duo was again ahead early, 8-3, after a forehand forced error from their opponents.

Eala and Vandewinkel would come as close to 7-9, though, with a forehand volley winner.

But a forced error on another forehand volley in the next rally cost them the match.

Despite leaving New York with no new Grand Slams, the ITF Juniors World No. 2 leaves with her best results in the US Open Juniors Championship, with a quarterfinals and semifinals finish in singles and doubles, respectively.