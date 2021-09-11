Eala, Belgian partner march on to US Open Girls Doubles semifinal

In a latest development, Alex Eala is out of the 2021 US Open after also falling in the semifinals of the Girls Doubles tournament with partner Hanne Vandewinkel. She still finished with her best results in the US Open. Read that story Alex Eala is out of the 2021 US Open after also falling in the semifinals of the Girls Doubles tournament with partner Hanne Vandewinkel. She still finished with her best results in the US Open. Read that story here

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is still on track to clinch her third career Grand Slam Girls Doubles title after moving on to the semifinals at the US Open.

A day after getting ousted from the Girls Singles tournament, Eala rebounded with Belgian partner Hanne Vandewinkel in the quarterfinals in Girls Doubles held Friday (early Saturday morning, Manila time) against US pair Madison Sieg and Elizabeth Coleman, 6-1, 6-7, 10-7.

Seeded sixth in the competition, Eala and Vandewinkel looked poised to take a dominating sweep of the home pair when they led 2-0 in the second set after dominating the opening salvo.

But Sieg and Coleman would shift momentum to their favor with four straight game wins to take the lead in the second, 4-2.

Eala and Vandewinkel recovered when they went on a run of their own and won four of the next six games to send the set into a tiebreak, 6-6.

Despite having momentum on their side, Eala and Vandewinkel were buried in an early 0-4 hole in the tiebreak that eventually led to a third set decider.

In the third set, it was Eala and Vandewinkel who got off the ground running when they reached match point quickly, 9-3.

The pair needed to fend off a fierce fight back from their opponents who ended up saving four match points before a backhand forced error finally gave Eala and Vandewinkel the win.

As of press time, Eala and Vandewinkel are already back on the court to face another US pair, Elvina Kalieva and Reese Brantmeier, in the semifinals.