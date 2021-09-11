








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Eala, Belgian partner march on to US Open Girls Doubles semifinal
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 11, 2021 | 7:35am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Eala, Belgian partner march on to US Open Girls Doubles semifinal
Alex Eala
Facebook  /  ALEX EALA
                        

                        
In a latest development,  Alex Eala is out of the 2021 US Open after also falling in the semifinals of the Girls Doubles tournament with partner Hanne Vandewinkel. She still finished with her best results in the US Open. Read that story here.



MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is still on track to clinch her third career Grand Slam Girls Doubles title after moving on to the semifinals at the US Open.



A day after getting ousted from the Girls Singles tournament, Eala rebounded with Belgian partner Hanne Vandewinkel in the quarterfinals in Girls Doubles held Friday (early Saturday morning, Manila time) against US pair Madison Sieg and Elizabeth Coleman, 6-1, 6-7, 10-7.



Seeded sixth in the competition, Eala and Vandewinkel looked poised to take a dominating sweep of the home pair when they led 2-0 in the second set after dominating the opening salvo.



But Sieg and Coleman would shift momentum to their favor with four straight game wins to take the lead in the second, 4-2.



Eala and Vandewinkel recovered when they went on a run of their own and won four of the next six games to send the set into a tiebreak, 6-6.



Despite having momentum on their side, Eala and Vandewinkel were buried in an early 0-4 hole in the tiebreak that eventually led to a third set decider.



In the third set, it was Eala and Vandewinkel who got off the ground running when they reached match point quickly, 9-3.



The pair needed to fend off a fierce fight back from their opponents who ended up saving four match points before a backhand forced error finally gave Eala and Vandewinkel the win.



As of press time, Eala and Vandewinkel are already back on the court to face another US pair, Elvina Kalieva and Reese Brantmeier, in the semifinals.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALEX EALA
                                                      TENNIS
                                                      US OPEN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Teen Fernandez's US Open final run a family affair
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Teen Fernandez's US Open final run a family affair


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
From her father becoming a tennis coach with no experience to her mother moving away to support the family, Leylah Fernandez's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 December fight 'most likely' for Pacquiao                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
December fight 'most likely' for Pacquiao


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
There is a high chance that Sen. Manny Pacquiao will be back in the boxing ring before the end of the year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clarkson gets Jazz, Gilas-inspired custom sneakers from Filipino artist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clarkson gets Jazz, Gilas-inspired custom sneakers from Filipino artist


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson will have a new way to represent his Filipino heritage with custom sneakers made by a Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dwight Ramos leaves Blue Eagles&rsquo; nest, lands in Japan B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dwight Ramos leaves Blue Eagles’ nest, lands in Japan B. League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The team announced his signing on Friday, making him the eighth Filipino in the league.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala falls in singles quarters
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala falls in singles quarters


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala’s quest for a maiden singles Grand Slam title ended in a humbling quarterfinals loss to Switzerland’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Superstitions keep Fernandez's father-coach from US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Superstitions keep Fernandez's father-coach from US Open


                              

                                 19 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Fernandez, a former footballer from Ecuador who became a tennis coach for his daughter, will watch from home in Florida as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ace rookie helps TNT back on track
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ace rookie helps TNT back on track


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sparked by Mikey Williams’ career game, TNT restored order and hammered out a 100-85 bounceback romp over NLEX to firm...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramos inks with Japanese club
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramos inks with Japanese club


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gilas cager Dwight Ramos has joined the fast-growing list of Filipino cagers set to bring their act in Japan following his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 EJ fourth in Zurich
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 September 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Pole-vaulter EJ Obiena missed out on the podium with a fourth-place finish in the Wanda Diamond League finals in Zurich, Switzerland yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Eulo Regala’s long way home
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 September 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Eulo Regala wants to come home.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with