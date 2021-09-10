Fuel Masters dish out â€˜best basketballâ€™ to stop red-hot Dyip

Fuel Masters dish out ‘best basketball’ to stop red-hot Dyip

MANILA, Philippines – When a team's confidence is at an all-time high, they become very difficult to beat.

And Terrafirma Dyip's confidence was skyrocketing.

But the Phoenix Super LPG were able to calmly take them apart and, routing the Dyip, 96-84, to halt their three-game winning streak in the PBA Philippine Cup on Thursday.

What was Phoenix’s key to dousing the red-hot Terrafirma? Just simply playing to their potential — at least that's what head coach Topex Robinson thinks.

"[Terrafirma] beat San Miguel, they beat Ginebra, they beat Blackwater. That means they're really here on a mission. So, we just respected the team," said Robinson after the win.

"We know that if we're not going to give our best basketball, I mean that's recipe for a loss for us," he continued.

Even in a game that they didn't win, Terrafirma still showed that they had what it takes to pull the rug from under any team in the PBA.

After trailing by double digits in the game, the Dyip cut the lead down to just five, 64-69, going into the fourth salvo.

Fortunately for Robinson, his players were able to respond to the challenge and fended off the comeback bid.

Leading the charge against giant slayers Terrafirma was Jason Perkins, who led all scorers with 28 points.

And he shared the same sentiment as his coach, the Super LPG just did what they were expected to do.

"We were just executing, playing basketball that we do," said Perkins.