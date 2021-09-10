








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Fuel Masters dish out ‘best basketball’ to stop red-hot Dyip
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 10, 2021 | 11:30am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Fuel Masters dish out â€˜best basketballâ€™ to stop red-hot Dyip
Jayson Perkins and the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters doused the red-hot Terrafirma Dyip
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – When a team's confidence is at an all-time high, they become very difficult to beat.



And Terrafirma Dyip's confidence was skyrocketing.



But the Phoenix Super LPG were able to calmly take them apart and, routing the Dyip, 96-84, to halt their three-game winning streak in the PBA Philippine Cup on Thursday.



What was Phoenix’s key to dousing the red-hot Terrafirma? Just simply playing to their potential — at least that's what head coach Topex Robinson thinks.



"[Terrafirma] beat San Miguel, they beat Ginebra, they beat Blackwater. That means they're really here on a mission. So, we just respected the team," said Robinson after the win.



"We know that if we're not going to give our best basketball, I mean that's recipe for a loss for us," he continued.



Even in a game that they didn't win, Terrafirma still showed that they had what it takes to pull the rug from under any team in the PBA.



After trailing by double digits in the game, the Dyip cut the lead down to just five, 64-69, going into the fourth salvo.



Fortunately for Robinson, his players were able to respond to the challenge and fended off the comeback bid.



Leading the charge against giant slayers Terrafirma was Jason Perkins, who led all scorers with 28 points.



And he shared the same sentiment as his coach, the Super LPG just did what they were expected to do.



"We were just executing, playing basketball that we do," said Perkins.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 December fight 'most likely' for Pacquiao                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
December fight 'most likely' for Pacquiao


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
There is a high chance that Sen. Manny Pacquiao will be back in the boxing ring before the end of the year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Teen titans Fernandez, Raducanu on brink of US Open final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Teen titans Fernandez, Raducanu on brink of US Open final


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Teen powerhouses Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu are one victory each from reaching their first Grand Slam final at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena finishes fourth in Diamond League final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena finishes fourth in Diamond League final


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Going up against his fellow top pole vaulters in the world anew, Obiena finished with a 5.83m clearance to end the tournament...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala bows to Swiss foe in rain-delayed US Open girls quarterfinal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala bows to Swiss foe in rain-delayed US Open girls quarterfinal


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In a game hit by an hours-long delay due to rainy weather, Eala couldn't solve the puzzle of her Swiss opponent.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Whom will Pacquiao fight next?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
We asked fans in social media to pick Pacquiao’s next opponent and here are some of their answers. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PGA Tour September blog: Patrick Cantlay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PGA Tour September blog: Patrick Cantlay


                              

                                                                  By Patrick Cantlay |
                                 20 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Five years after overcoming a debilitating back injury that put him out of the game for more than two years, American Patrick...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Anyone, Anywhere': NBA 2K22 now available in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Anyone, Anywhere': NBA 2K22 now available in the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 28 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Expect a "more competitive and immersive" game in NBA 2K22, with its enhanced gameplay.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dwight Ramos leaves Blue Eagles&rsquo; nest, lands in Japan B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dwight Ramos leaves Blue Eagles’ nest, lands in Japan B. League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The team announced his signing on Friday, making him the eighth Filipino in the league.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez credits amazing US Open run to 'years of work, tears, blood, sacrifice'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez credits amazing US Open run to 'years of work, tears, blood, sacrifice'


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Canadian teen sensation Leylah Fernandez advanced to her first Grand Slam final on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) by defeating...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez ousts error-prone Sabalenka to reach US Open final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez ousts error-prone Sabalenka to reach US Open final


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 19-year-old, representing Canada but with Filipino and Ecuadorian roots, bested World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in a heart-stopping...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with