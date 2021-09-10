Eala bows to Swiss foe in rain-delayed US Open girls quarterfinal

Alex Eala in the 2021 US Open

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala ended her run in the US Open Girls Singles on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) after losing to Sebastianna Scilipoti in the quarterfinal, 5-7, 3-6.

In a game hit by an hours-long delay due to rainy weather, Eala couldn't solve the puzzle of her Swiss opponent.

Struggling with her serve, the 16-year-old spent much of the match playing catch-up to her unseeded opponent.

It also appeared that Eala wasn't at full strength late in the second set when she had to go on medical timeout coming into the eighth game.

The Filipina thus remains searching for her first Grand Slam title in singles.

Meanwhile, in doubles play, she and Belgian partner Hanne Vandewinkel face American pair Madison Sieg and Elizabeth Coleman in the quarterfinal Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

The match was initially scheduled Thursday (Friday in Manila) but had to be pushed back due to inclement weather.