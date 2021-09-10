








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Obiena finishes fourth in Diamond League final
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 10, 2021 | 7:48am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 3, 2021.
AFP / Ben Stansall
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — EJ Obiena settled for a fourth place finish in the Diamond League final held in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).



Going up against his fellow top pole vaulters in the world anew, Obiena finished with a 5.83m clearance to end the tournament fourth among the six finalists.



Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Armand Duplantis finished at the top of the pack with 6.06m but failed to rewrite his world record with three fouls at 6.19m.



Duplantis thus bagged the $30,000 (around P1.5 million) prize pot and the Diamond League trophy.



Coming in second is USA's Sam Kendricks who cleared 5.93m in two attempts.



Russia's Timur Morgunov came in third with an identical 5.93m clearance in two attempts as well.



However, a foul in his earlier attempt of 5.73m helped Kendricks edge him out in second place.



The American cleared all heights prior to 5.93m in just a single attempt.



Behind Obiena are USA's Christopher Nilsen and KC Lightfoot, who came in fifth and sixth place, respectively.



Nilsen and Lightfoot both needed three attempts to clear 5.83m, giving Obiena the higher ranking as he only needed two attempts.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      EJ OBIENA
                                                      POLE VAULT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
