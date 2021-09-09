Phoenix halts streaking Terrafirma

Games Friday (DHVSU Gym, Bacolor)

12:30 p.m. – Magnolia vs Rain or Shine

3 p.m. – NLEX vs TNT Tropang Giga

6 p.m. – Barangay Ginebra vs San Miguel Beer

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix succeeded where three others, including heavyweights San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra, failed in the PBA’s Bacolor play: Stopping a charging Terrafirma on its tracks.

With Jason Perkins leading a relentless drive, the Fuel Masters halted the magical run of the Dyip, 96-84, to boost their own quarterfinal bid in the Philippine Cup Thursday.

Perkins banged in 28 points while Vic Manuel and Matthew Wright shot 18 and 15, respectively, as Phoenix outgunned Terrafirma and caught up with its victims at joint eighth with a 4-5 record.

“Reality says that they beat San Miguel, Ginebra and Blackwater and that means they’re here on a mission so we just respected them,” said Fuel Masters coach Topex Robinson. “We know that if we’re not going to give our best basketball, that’s a recipe for a loss against this team.”

The Fuel Masters held Dyip gunner Juami Tiongson to eight points — his lowest in the PBA restart at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor — on a 0-of-4 shooting from deep and 2-of-10 overall.

After blowing an early 12-point margin, Phoenix seized control for good with a 48-37 salvo in the second half.

“Terrafirma has won games with them trailing most of the game so we just stuck to our guns and focused on making stops,” said Robinson, whose defense choked the Dyip to a 32-of-80 clip, including 15-of-43 in the last 24 minutes.

Aldrech Ramos showed the way for Terrafirma with 13 points.

The scores:

Phoenix 96 – Perkins 28, Manuel 18, Wright 15, Calisaan 9, Chua 9, Jazul 7, Banchero 4, Garcia 4, Pascual 2, Faundo 0, Demusis 0, Rios 0.

Terrafirma 84 – Ramos 13, Adams 11, Camson 11, Gabayni 11, McCarthy 10, Tiongson 8, Laput 4, Cahilig 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 4, Calvo 3, Batiller 3, Celda 2.

Quarterscores: 24-17, 48-47, 69-64, 96-84.