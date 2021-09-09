








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Phoenix halts streaking Terrafirma
                        

                           
Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
September 9, 2021 | 5:16pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Phoenix halts streaking Terrafirma
Phoenix's Jason Perkins and Nick Demusis celebrate.
PBA Images
                        

                        
Games Friday (DHVSU Gym, Bacolor)

12:30 p.m. – Magnolia vs Rain or Shine

3 p.m. – NLEX vs TNT Tropang Giga

6 p.m. – Barangay Ginebra vs San Miguel Beer



MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix succeeded where three others, including heavyweights San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra, failed in the PBA’s Bacolor play: Stopping a charging Terrafirma on its tracks.



With Jason Perkins leading a relentless drive, the Fuel Masters halted the magical run of the Dyip, 96-84, to boost their own quarterfinal bid in the Philippine Cup Thursday.



Perkins banged in 28 points while Vic Manuel and Matthew Wright shot 18 and 15, respectively, as Phoenix outgunned Terrafirma and caught up with its victims at joint eighth with a 4-5 record.



“Reality says that they beat San Miguel, Ginebra and Blackwater and that means they’re here on a mission so we just respected them,” said Fuel Masters coach Topex Robinson. “We know that if we’re not going to give our best basketball, that’s a recipe for a loss against this team.”



The Fuel Masters held Dyip gunner Juami Tiongson to eight points — his lowest in the PBA restart at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor — on a 0-of-4 shooting from deep and 2-of-10 overall.



After blowing an early 12-point margin, Phoenix seized control for good with a 48-37 salvo in the second half.



“Terrafirma has won games with them trailing most of the game so we just stuck to our guns and focused on making stops,” said Robinson, whose defense choked the Dyip to a 32-of-80 clip, including 15-of-43 in the last 24 minutes.



Aldrech Ramos showed the way for Terrafirma with 13 points.



The scores:



Phoenix 96 – Perkins 28, Manuel 18, Wright 15, Calisaan 9, Chua 9, Jazul 7, Banchero 4, Garcia 4, Pascual 2, Faundo 0, Demusis 0, Rios 0.



Terrafirma 84 – Ramos 13, Adams 11, Camson 11, Gabayni 11, McCarthy 10, Tiongson 8, Laput 4, Cahilig 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 4, Calvo 3, Batiller 3, Celda 2.



Quarterscores: 24-17, 48-47, 69-64, 96-84.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      PHOENIX
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 December fight 'most likely' for Pacquiao                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
December fight 'most likely' for Pacquiao


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
There is a high chance that Sen. Manny Pacquiao will be back in the boxing ring before the end of the year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Teen titans Fernandez, Raducanu on brink of US Open final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Teen titans Fernandez, Raducanu on brink of US Open final


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Teen powerhouses Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu are one victory each from reaching their first Grand Slam final at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez meets Sabalenka to begin women's US Open night semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez meets Sabalenka to begin women's US Open night semis


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Canadian teen left-hander Leylah Fernandez will meet second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the first of two US Open...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Loss to Terrafirma a 'wake-up call' for Beermen, says Austria
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Loss to Terrafirma a 'wake-up call' for Beermen, says Austria


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Going down against the Dyip didn't look good for the Beermen, who are seeking to regain Philippine Cup glory.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic advances to US Open semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic advances to US Open semis


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic moved within two matches of completing the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years on Wednesday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Football great Pele says he is doing well after surgery
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Football great Pele says he is doing well after surgery


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Brazilian football legend Pele said Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) he is doing well after undergoing surgery for a suspected...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena takes on world&rsquo;s best pole vaulters anew in Diamond League final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena takes on world’s best pole vaulters anew in Diamond League final


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Obiena, who recently finished 10th in the Brussels leg of the tournament, will try to eclipse the national record anew in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, Belgian partner enter quarterfinals in US Open girls doubles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, Belgian partner enter quarterfinals in US Open girls doubles


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
After receiving a bye in the first round as the sixth seed in the tournament, Eala and Vandewinkel fended off their opponents...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ONE Championship upholds Denice Zamboanga's controversial loss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ONE Championship upholds Denice Zamboanga's controversial loss


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite Zamboanga's insistence that she had done enough against the Korean in her fight, she was still unable to sway the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FIFA boss promises decision on biennial World Cup 'by end of year'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FIFA boss promises decision on biennial World Cup 'by end of year'


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) "decisions by the end of the year" on the controversial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with