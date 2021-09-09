Obiena takes on worldâ€™s best pole vaulters anew in Diamond League final










































































 




   

   









Obiena takes on world’s best pole vaulters anew in Diamond League final
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 9, 2021 | 12:18pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete during the men's pole vault event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021.
JOHN THYS  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – 2020 Tokyo Olympian EJ Obiena will test his mettle anew against world record holder and Tokyo gold medalist Armand Duplantis in the Wanda Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).



Obiena, who recently finished 10th in the Brussels leg of the tournament, will try to eclipse the national record anew in the tiff which also features Tokyo silver medalist Christopher Nilsen of the USA.



Also in the mix of competitors are Americans KC Lightfoot and Sam Kendricks.



Kendricks missed out on competing in Tokyo after catching COVID-19.



Completing the list of pole vaulters in the final is Russia's Timur Morgunov.



The 25-year-old Filipino will attempt to rewrite the national record for pole vault for the third time in four months.



Obiena recently set the latest national record of 5.91m during the Paris leg of the Diamond League where he finished second.



This bested his previous record of 5.87m, which he recorded in June.



Obiena's competition begins at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday local time (2:15 a.m., Friday in Manila).



The winner in every discipline in the Diamond League final will be awarded a trophy and USD30,000 prize money (Around Php1, 500,000).


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      POLE VAULT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
