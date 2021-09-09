Eala, Belgian partner enter quarterfinals in US Open girls doubles

Alex Eala at the 2021 US Open

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala and Hanne Vandewinkel of Belgium are through to the quarterfinals of the US Open girls doubles.

This after the pair ousted Michaela Laki and Radka Zelnickova, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6, in their Round of 16 match on Wednesday (early Thursday morning, Manila time).

After receiving a bye in the first round as the sixth seed in the tournament, Eala and Vandewinkel fended off their opponents in the three-set thriller.

The win came just hours after Eala eked out another three-set victory in singles play where she also faced Laki.

Eala, seeded second, survived an upset try by her Greek foe, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The Filipina thus cemented her place in the last eight in both singles and doubles in the Grand Slam tournament, keeping herself on track for her first singles Grand Slam and her third overall for doubles play.

Eala's campaign resumes on Thursday (early Friday morning in Manila) with both quarterfinals matches.

In singles, Eala will face Switzerland's Sebastianna Scilipoti at 1 p.m. ET (1 a.m., Friday in Manila).

Their doubles match will then follow at 3 p.m. ET (3 a.m. Friday, Manila) where Eala will face former doubles partner Madison Sieg.

Sieg is joined by fellow American Elizabeth Coleman.

Sieg and Eala won a juniors doubles title in Milan earlier this year.